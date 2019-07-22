STATE, NATIONAL REPUBLICANS COME TO TRUMP’S DEFENSE OVER ‘RACIST’ TWEETS
After initially declining to comment on President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking four Democratic representatives, Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed them on his monthly radio show on WRKF, saying he thought the comments — widely regarded as racist — were “out of bounds."
“We ought to all aspire to do better than that,” he said.
In his tweets, Trump said four Democratic congresswomen of color, three of whom were born in the United States, should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came. ” Edwards did not explicitly call the tweets racist, but he did compare the comment to slurs aimed at black people in public places during the civil rights era.
The tweets were directed at U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Omar is a Somali refugee and a United States citizen, and Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley all were born in the U.S.
Edwards’ comments followed the U.S. House of Representatives passing a resolution condemning the tweets as racist, with all House Democrats present, four Republicans and the lone independent voting in favor of the resolution.
The tweets and responses (and responses to the responses) continued to dominate the news cycle last week, sidelining other topics such as disgraced financier and accused sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein and ongoing tensions with Iran — which may have been the entire point, along with giving Trump a fulcrum with which to whip up his base in advance of the 2020 presidential election.
Several other Louisiana politicians have weighed in on the discussion — most notably U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy, whose interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News last week caught the attention of the president (and his Twitter feed). Kennedy said he did not consider Trump racist, but did not think he should “exchange playground insults” with the congresswomen, whom Kennedy called the “Four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse.”
“They think that America and its people are even more wicked now, that we are all racist and misogynistic and evil,” Kennedy said. “I just think they’re left-wing cranks. They’re the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle.”
The comments left Kennedy trending on Twitter after Trump tweeted parts of the exchange. Notably Trump omitted comments the senator made about the president’s fervent use of Twitter.
On July 16, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy told reporters during a press call that he “disagreed” with Trump’s tweets but “I find it incredibly rich that a group of four, among who have made anti-Semitic remarks, are accusing others of being racist” — referring to comments Omar made about Israel.
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, along with the other Republican representatives from Louisiana, voted against the resolution Tuesday, tweeting it “fixes nothing” and “divides our nation.” In media appearances, he echoed similar statements from fellow Republicans attacking the members for what he called “anti-American” and “anti-Semitic” comments.
Edwards’ Republican opponents in the governor’s race this fall full-throatedly defended the president’s tweets, attempting to frame themselves as Trump allies. The president garnered 58 percent of the vote in Louisiana during the 2016 election and remains popular in the state.
"There’s no question that the members of Congress that @realDonaldTrump called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things," U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a Republican from Alto, Louisiana, tweeted on Monday. "I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be."
Abraham then incorporated his response into his fundraising efforts, a strategy that comes after recent reports that he is lagging behind Edwards and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, who has used much of his personal wealth to fund his campaign.
When asked on the radio show for his response to Abraham’s comments, Edwards said it was the first he had heard of them but said they were “very, very unfortunate. Louisianans are better than that and hopefully they will demand better than that from their governor.”
After Edwards’ remarks, Rispone tweeted that Edwards was “siding with his America-bashing liberal allies who want open borders, sanctuary cities and socialism.”
State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, the head of the Louisiana Democratic Party, tweeted that Trump’s comments “only [serve] to cultivate hatred.”
“Our diversity and freedom to dissent is part of the strength of our country, and nothing is more American than fighting for a more perfect union,” she said. “If only Louisiana’s Republicans in Congress agreed.”
On his radio show, Edwards expressed a need “to have the most civil political discourse we can," insisting both sides were to blame for the politically polarized climate.
“I'm concerned if we don't lower the heat, turn down the rhetoric, then it’s going to be impossible for the folks in Washington to govern,” Edwards added. — KAYLEE POCHE
Three gubernatorial debates set
The three leading candidates in the race for Louisiana governor have agreed to three televised debates, none of which will be broadcast from New Orleans.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republicans U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone will first face off Sept. 19 in Baton Rouge in a debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Council for a Better Louisiana will co-host the second debate, which will be held Sept. 26 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The final debate Oct. 9 will be held in Shreveport and hosted by Gray Television, less than one week before the gubernatorial primary and after early voting concludes.
Early voting in the gubernatorial primary will be Sept. 28 through Oct. 5. The primary will be held Oct. 12, with a runoff Nov. 16, if necessary. — KEVIN ALLMAN
Biden coming to New Orleans this week
Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in New Orleans July 23 for a fundraiser in the Warehouse District — his first trip to Louisiana since launching his campaign for the Democratic 2020 nomination.
Biden has led polls in the race to take on Republican President Donald Trump on next year's presidential ballot.
Biden has named U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a New Orleans Democrat who is the only black member and the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation, as a national campaign co-chair. Richmond, a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, is hosting the July 23 reception. He has done several nationally televised interviews in recent weeks to defend Biden, particularly from attacks on his history with race relations.
Biden has faced some of his harshest criticism from rival U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat who has risen in polls since the first Democratic debate. Harris has won the support of New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno and Baton Rouge State Rep. Ted James, who are leading her Louisiana campaign efforts. — ELIZABETH CRISP | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE
The NOLA Project announces 15th season lineup
The NOLA Project announced its 2019-2020 season last week, which includes three productions at the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA). The theater company will present two original versions of classic stories in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden.
In October, it will produce longtime company member Peter McElligott's version of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" (Oct. 16-Nov. 10). For its annual spring show in the garden, A.J. Allegra, James Bartelle and Alex Martinez Wallace are collaborating on the pirate tale "Treasure Island" (May 6-24, 2020).
The NOLA Project opens its season in the Great Hall at NOMA with a version of William Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure" with modern verse by Aditi Brennan Kapil (Sept. 10-29). The season also includes Sigrid Gilmer's "Harry & the Thief" (Jan. 16-26, 2020).
In its previous 14 seasons, the NOLA Project has presented works at venues across New Orleans, but it has developed a relationship with NOMA as a presenting partner. Annual spring productions in the sculpture garden have included several works by Shakespeare, notably "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Much Ado About Nothing," and original versions of classic tales such as "The Three Musketeers," "Don Quixote" and "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.” — WILL COVIELLO
Gretna Fest to celebrate silver anniversary with new Latino Village
The 25th annual Gretna Heritage Festival will feature performances by Rick Springfield, KC and the Sunshine Band and Starship, as well as a slew of local favorites that includes Better Than Ezra, Irma Thomas, Amanda Shaw, the Bucktown All-Stars, the Lost Bayou Ramblers and more.
Bands will play on five stages, including a stage in the new "Latino Village," according to a press release from Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant. The Latino Village stage will be headlined by Jose Feliciano and the Iguanas. The traditional German beer garden and Italian Village are returning as well.
Ticket prices are being lowered for the silver anniversary festival. A one-day ticket drops from $30 to $20, and a weekend pass falls from $77.50 to $60. The festival is not using Ticketmaster this year; purchased tickets must be picked up at the Gretna Economic Development Office (327 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna) or snail-mailed for an additional fee.
Gretna Fest will run Sept. 27 through 29 in downtown Gretna. For more information, visit www.gretnafest.com. — KEVIN ALLMAN
Bobby Jindal: Trump may be crazy, but Democrats are crazier
Three days after writing a Wall Street Journal editorial titled "Trump's Foes Are Crazier Than He Is," former Gov. Bobby Jindal appeared on the morning show "Fox and Friends" to discuss President Donald Trump and his latest tweets.
"So let me get this straight," co-host Steve Doocy said. "You're saying Donald Trump is crazy — but the Democrats are crazier?"
"Forget the tweets, forget the personality," Jindal replied. "What Democrats actually want to do to this country, that's what's crazy."
Jindal went on to cite the "Green New Deal" and "Medicare For All" as two of the policies pushed by some Democrats that he feels are crazy. "They want open borders. ... They can't denounce anti-Semitism within their party."
"Are those four Congresswomen the greatest gift that the party could have ever received?" asked co-host Ainsley Earhardt, referring to U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, all of whom have been critical of Trump and vice versa.
During his abortive 2016 presidential campaign, Jindal was openly derisive of Trump, particularly as Trump began to rise in polling while Jindal stayed stagnant. The former governor described Trump as looking like he had a "squirrel on his head" and called him a "narcissist" before dropping out of the race and saying he would reluctantly support Trump if he received the Republican nomination for president. — KEVIN ALLMAN