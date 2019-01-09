Don't forget to put your Christmas tree out tonight (Jan. 9) so they can be used to rebuild wetland habitats.

New Orleans residents served by Richard's Disposal and Metro Services should place undecorated trees on the curb tonight for pickup on regularly scheduled garbage collection days between Thursday and Saturday (Jan. 10-12).

Jefferson Parish residents' trees will be picked up Thursday through Sunday. (Jan. 10-13).

All trees should be cleaned of all ornaments, trimmings, lights and tree stands. Do not place trees in a bag.

No flocked or painted trees can be recycled. Trees that are placed curbside but have lights or decorations on them will be collected along with garbage and be taken to a landfill.

New Orleans' Office of Resilience and Sustainability reports more than 8,000 Christmas trees were collected for recycling in Orleans Parish in 2018 and were transported to the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge to help create new marshlands.

Trees recycled in Jefferson Parish will be used to enhance shoreline protection along Goose Bayou in Lafitte.