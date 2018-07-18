U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, will lead a conversation with Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren at Dillard University next month, covering " political topics and the issues that both Richmond and Warren are battling on Capitol Hill."

The event falls on the same day as Warren's scheduled appearance at progressive organizing conference Netroots Nation, where she is set to talk on a panel with California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Warren's conversation with Richmond is set for 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3 at Dillard's Georges Auditorium.

Her Netroots Nation appearance is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Also appearing at that weekend's conference are U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, New York Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, California Sen. Kevin de Leon, former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, among many others.

Richmond, who also chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, is seeking his fifth term representing New Orleans in Congress.