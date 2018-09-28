Efforts to enforce the city’s living wage ordinance and ensure formerly incarcerated people have a fair shot of employment are priming New Orleans — and Louisiana — for comprehensive fair-hiring practices and better wages.

The New Orleans City Council’s Governmental Affairs Committee unanimously passed two ordinances Sept. 27: one aims to enforce the city’s living wage ordinance for employees of city contractors, and another “bans the box” on criminal history for job applications for city hires as well as employees working for companies with city contracts. The measures head to the full City Council, where they're expected to pass.

Advocates say they’re a start, and that city officials should use the momentum to begin peeling back other layers preventing employment and other opportunities for formerly incarcerated people, from moving toward banning the box statewide and in private sector jobs and in public housing.

“This is only the beginning of a long fight,” said Kiana Calloway with Voice of the Experience (VOTE).

The “ban the box” change aims to ensure applicants are “considered for employment opportunities based on the merits of their skills and experience,” and not weighed against their criminal history. It extends those rules to employers receiving grants or under city contracts or cooperative endeavor agreements.

“We have systems in place that prevent former offenders from having a chance in the first place,” said Palmer, pointing to nearly 400 mandatory hiring restrictions for people with felony records, which she said is the equivalent of “surgery with an ax rather than a scalpel.”

“Moving this type of screening further into process allows candidates to provide the best version of themselves on the onset,” Palmer said.

Palmer also said that the rules should also apply to city boards and commissions, as well as the people who contract with boards and commissions, ending a “cycle of disinvestment and crime that will hold our city back,” she said.

LaTanja Silvester, president of Service Employees International Union in New Orleans, said the “box” presents a barrier to people who already “paid their debt to the community." That cycle disproportionately impacts black men, and a "box" often represents legal discrimination perpetuating systemic racism in and outside the criminal justice system.

“This is unfair, this is unorthodox, and I think it’s time we dig deep inside our hearts and policies so we can affect change,” Silvester said.

Step Up Louisiana has pushed city officials to introduce the measure, as well as equal pay enforcement and a $15 minimum wage. Co-director Ben Zucker says banning the box is “the first step in trying to make public policy that makes it easier for people coming out of prison," but he also challenged city officials to consider, “How can we leverage public dollars and the public sector to support folks coming back to find jobs in the most creative ways we can think of?”

Council Vice President Helena Moreno said there also should be efforts at the city level to organize a “re-entry center,” a sort of “one-stop shop” for people returning from prison to access jobs and other services that typically are disconnected, especially with recent state-level criminal justice reform to reduce sentences for certain offenders.

“Re-entry seems to be the big buzzword … Everyone seems to be for it, but so often those barriers aren’t coming down,” Moreno said.

Cat Rieder with community re-entry program Roots of Renewal says initiatives to reduce prison sentences and recidivism are “worthless” without resources to connect people to jobs.

But several formerly incarcerated people argued that even with the ability to land a job following a conviction, they’ve been stifled by a lack of enforcement of the city’s living wage ordinance.

VOTE statewide organizer Dolfinette Martin said her first job after serving “seven years, four months and 28 days” was working on a moving truck. “They didn’t have a box,” she said.

“We have to get rid of the box, but go a step further: Oversight,” she said. “If they’re not giving us the jobs, then don’t give them the contracts.”

With several victories behind them and the likely passage of both ordinances by the full City Council in coming weeks, Step Up organizers and advocates are taking the next steps to ensure better wages — Zucker told Gambit that the City Council also could use its bully pulpit to influence the private sector, and several councilmembers said they’re also willing to work with members of the Louisiana Legislature for state-level changes.

“We’re standing on the hands of you all saying, 'make some change,'” Sabrina Carter said. “Convicted, female and black on my application — what are my chances?”