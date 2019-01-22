Days after New Orleanians scrambled to buy tickets to the touring production of "Hamilton," Broadway in New Orleans announced shows for 2019-2020. They include "Dear Evan Hansen," "Mean Girls," "Wicked" and more.
The shows begin in October with "Wicked" and continue through "Fiddler on the Roof" in May 2020. All shows are at the Saenger Theatre.
Current season subscribers can renew their subscriptions beginning today. The waiting list for new subscribers is open and tickets go on sale in March. Sales dates for individual shows have not been announced.
The schedule is below.
"Wicked"
Oct. 2-20.
Adapted from Gregory Maguire's book, "Wicked" is the story of two sisters whose lives diverge long before Dorothy arrives in Oz.
"Dear Evan Hansen"
Nov. 5-10
The Tony award-winning musical is the story of a socially awkward student who fabricates a relationship with a deceased student and finds himself popular and trapped by his fraud.
"A Christmas Story, The Musical"
Dec. 17-22
In the adaptation of the 1983 movie, Ralphie Parker wants an air rifle for Christmas.
"Miss Saigon"
Jan. 21-26
A Vietnamese woman meets an American soldier just before the fall of Saigon during the Vietnam War.
"Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
Feb. 11-16
Charlie Bucket gets a golden ticket to a tour of a chocolate factory and enters its strange world.
"Mean Girls"
March 17-22
Featuring a book by Tina Fey, "Mean Girls" is the story of Cady Heron adjusting to the social world of her new school in suburban Illinois.
"Anastasia"
April 14-19
A young woman living in Paris in the 1920s tries to unlock her ties to the Soviet Union.
"Fiddler on the Roof"
May 12-17
The Broadway classic recounts the tale of Tevye and his strong-willed daughters in a Russian village at the turn of the 20th century.