The Rolling Stones are headed to New Orleans for the 50th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Also headlining the 2019 festival are Katy Perry, Dave Matthews Band, Santana, Pitbull, Van Morrison, John Fogerty, Al Green, Bob Seger, Jimmy Buffett and others.
Rumors swirled that the rock 'n' rollers would perform at the festival after singer Mick Jagger teased that the band would stop in New Orleans on an upcoming tour.
The band performs on the festival's second Thursday, May 2.
The festival added a day for its 50th anniversary event; it will open on a Thursday (April 25).
The Rolling Stones will be playing Thursday during the second week of Jazz Fest, officials with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival a…
The festival runs Thursday-Sunday, April 25-28 and May 2-5 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds.
See the full lineup below.
The 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival's full lineup will be released at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Rolling Stones have played in concert in New Orleans four times over the past 40 years.
The Rolling Stones
Dave Matthews Band
Katy Perry
Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band
Chris Stapleton
Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band
Pitbull
Santana
Van Morrison
Al Green
Logic
Earth, Wind & Fire
J Balvin
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles
Gladys Knight
The Revivalists
Leon Bridges
John Fogerty
Chaka Khan
Herbie Hancock
Tank and The Bangas
Tom Jones
Bonnie Raitt
Ciara
Alanis Morissette
Irma Thomas
Gary Clark Jr.
The O'Jays
The Head and The Heart
The Doobie Brothers
Jimmy Cliff
Ziggy Marley
Aaron Neville
Boz Scaggs
Galactic
Jerry Lee Lewis
Indigo Girls
Rebirth Brass Band
Mavis Staples
Los Lobos
Ellis Marsalis Family Tribute featuring Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, and Jason with Ellis Marsalis
Big Freedia
Kamasi Washington
Rita Coolidge
Buddy Guy
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Better Than Ezra
Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band
Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly
Ani DiFranco
the Radiators
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Jonathan Butler and Gerald Albright
Shirley Caesar
Little Feat
Gregory Porter
Anders Osborne
North Mississippi Allstars
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
The Mavericks
The Robert Cray Band
The Subdudes
Lauren Daigle
Samantha Fish
Jupiter & Okwess of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers
Big Sam's Funky Nation
Sweet Crude
Naturally 7
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Rance Allen Group
Boyfriend
Davell Crawford
Regina Carter's Southern Comfort
Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective
The Bahamas Revue Band
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Maria Muldaur's Tribute to Blu Lu Barker
Walter Wolfman Washington & The Roadmasters
Ricky Dillard & New G
John Hammond
Amanda Shaw
Marcia Ball
Sonny Landreth
Pine Leaf Boys
Nicholas Payton and The Light Beings
Deacon John
Cyril Neville's Swamp Funk
Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
Givers
Septeto Santiaguero of Cuba
Original Pinettes Brass Band
Foundation of Funk featuring Zigaboo Modeliste and George Porter, Jr. with special guests Cyril Neville, Ivan Neville, Tony Hall and Ian Neville
3L Ifèdé of Benin
George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
Bobby Jones & the Nashville Super Choir
Banu Gibson
The War and Treaty
Mdou Moctar of Niger
Big Chief Donald Harrison, Jr.
Steve Earle & the Dukes
The Soul Rebels
Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles
Dobet Gnahoré of Ivory Coast
The Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas
New Breed Brass Band
Kathy Taylor and Favor
Crocodile Gumboot Dancers of South Africa
James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars
The Django Festival Allstars
Lean On Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers
Honey Island Swamp Band
Hot 8 Brass Band
Diassing Kunda of Senegal
Matthew Whitaker Trio
Jarekus Singleton
Ilê Aiyê of Brazil
Little Freddie King Blues Band
Amy Helm
John Mooney & Bluesiana
Eric Lindell
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
Boukman Eksperyans of Haiti
Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars
Lost Bayou Ramblers
Charmaine Neville Band
Meschiya Lake and The Little Big Horns
C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band
Darcy Malone and the Tangle
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
Curley Taylor
The Bahamas Junkanoos
Alfredo Rodriquez and Pedrito Martinez
Marc Broussard
Rev. John Wilkins
James Carter Organ Trio
Northern Cree of Canada
Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians
Jekalyn Carr
Betty Winn & One A-Chord
The Anointed Jackson Sisters
Toronzo Cannon
Dr. Michael White & The Original Liberty Jazz Band with guest Thais Clark
Gregg Stafford's Jazz Hounds
The Milk Carton Kids
Shades of Praise
Baby Boyz Brass Band
New Birth Brass Band
Pocket Aces Brass Band
Stooges Brass Band
Storyville Stompers Brass Band
The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders
McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band
Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers SA & PC
Scene Boosters SA & PC
Original Pigeon Town Steppers SA & PC
7th Ward Creole Hunters
Wild Red Flames Mardi Gras Indians