The Rolling Stones are headed to New Orleans for the 50th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Also headlining the 2019 festival are Katy Perry, Dave Matthews Band, Santana, Pitbull, Van Morrison, John Fogerty, Al Green, Bob Seger, Jimmy Buffett and others.

Rumors swirled that the rock 'n' rollers would perform at the festival after singer Mick Jagger teased that the band would stop in New Orleans on an upcoming tour.

The band performs on the festival's second Thursday, May 2.

The festival added a day for its 50th anniversary event; it will open on a Thursday (April 25).

The festival runs Thursday-Sunday, April 25-28 and May 2-5 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds.

See the full lineup below.

+3 Blake Pontchartrain: How many times have the Rolling Stones played New Orleans? The Rolling Stones have played in concert in New Orleans four times over the past 40 years.

The Rolling Stones

Dave Matthews Band

Katy Perry

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band

Chris Stapleton

Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band

Pitbull

Santana

Van Morrison

Al Green

Logic

Earth, Wind & Fire

J Balvin

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles

Gladys Knight

The Revivalists

Leon Bridges

John Fogerty

Chaka Khan

Herbie Hancock

Tank and The Bangas

Tom Jones

Bonnie Raitt

Ciara

Alanis Morissette

Irma Thomas

Gary Clark Jr.

The O'Jays

The Head and The Heart

The Doobie Brothers

Jimmy Cliff

Ziggy Marley

Aaron Neville

Boz Scaggs

Galactic

Jerry Lee Lewis

Indigo Girls

Rebirth Brass Band

Mavis Staples

Los Lobos

Ellis Marsalis Family Tribute featuring Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, and Jason with Ellis Marsalis

Big Freedia

Kamasi Washington

Rita Coolidge

Buddy Guy

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Better Than Ezra

Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band

Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly

Ani DiFranco

the Radiators

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Jonathan Butler and Gerald Albright

Shirley Caesar

Little Feat

Gregory Porter

Anders Osborne

North Mississippi Allstars

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

The Mavericks

The Robert Cray Band

The Subdudes

Lauren Daigle

Samantha Fish

Jupiter & Okwess of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers

Big Sam's Funky Nation

Sweet Crude

Naturally 7

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

The Rance Allen Group

Boyfriend

Davell Crawford

Regina Carter's Southern Comfort

Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective

The Bahamas Revue Band

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Maria Muldaur's Tribute to Blu Lu Barker

Walter Wolfman Washington & The Roadmasters

Ricky Dillard & New G

John Hammond

Amanda Shaw

Marcia Ball

Sonny Landreth

Pine Leaf Boys

Nicholas Payton and The Light Beings

Deacon John

Cyril Neville's Swamp Funk

Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Givers

Septeto Santiaguero of Cuba

Original Pinettes Brass Band

Foundation of Funk featuring Zigaboo Modeliste and George Porter, Jr. with special guests Cyril Neville, Ivan Neville, Tony Hall and Ian Neville

3L Ifèdé of Benin

George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners

Bobby Jones & the Nashville Super Choir

Banu Gibson

The War and Treaty

Mdou Moctar of Niger

Big Chief Donald Harrison, Jr.

Steve Earle & the Dukes

The Soul Rebels

Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles

Dobet Gnahoré of Ivory Coast

The Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas

New Breed Brass Band

Kathy Taylor and Favor

Crocodile Gumboot Dancers of South Africa

James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars

The Django Festival Allstars

Lean On Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers

Honey Island Swamp Band

Hot 8 Brass Band

Diassing Kunda of Senegal

Matthew Whitaker Trio

Jarekus Singleton

Ilê Aiyê of Brazil

Little Freddie King Blues Band

Amy Helm

John Mooney & Bluesiana

Eric Lindell

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

Boukman Eksperyans of Haiti

Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Charmaine Neville Band

Meschiya Lake and The Little Big Horns

C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band

Darcy Malone and the Tangle

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars

Curley Taylor

The Bahamas Junkanoos

Alfredo Rodriquez and Pedrito Martinez

Marc Broussard

Rev. John Wilkins

James Carter Organ Trio

Northern Cree of Canada

Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians

Jekalyn Carr

Betty Winn & One A-Chord

The Anointed Jackson Sisters

Toronzo Cannon

Dr. Michael White & The Original Liberty Jazz Band with guest Thais Clark

Gregg Stafford's Jazz Hounds

The Milk Carton Kids

Shades of Praise

Baby Boyz Brass Band

New Birth Brass Band

Pocket Aces Brass Band

Stooges Brass Band

Storyville Stompers Brass Band

The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders

McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band

Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers SA & PC

Scene Boosters SA & PC

Original Pigeon Town Steppers SA & PC

7th Ward Creole Hunters

Wild Red Flames Mardi Gras Indians