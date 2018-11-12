BUDGET TIME AT CITY COUNCIL
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented her first citywide budget as mayor on Nov. 1. This week, the New Orleans City Council will hold meetings to hear budget breakdowns and pitches from City Hall departments and agencies. The council is scheduled to adopt the budget Nov. 29. The City Charter requires the budget to be adopted by Dec. 1.
Cantrell’s $1.1 billion budget includes more than $698 million from the city’s general fund and another $419.6 million from grants and other funds.
The hearings likely could shed more light on what’s become a sometimes adversarial executive-legislative relationship between Cantrell’s administration and the City Council as council members scrutinize Cantrell’s proposed budget, including millions of dollars earmarked for the recently launched CleanUP NOLA program. The mayor’s revenue projections could also draw close council scrutiny.
The council and Cantrell already have butted heads over several budget issues. The council voted for a special election to raise more money for senior services, a move Cantrell criticized, and Cantrell pitched funding to address the Sewerage & Water Board’s shortfalls while the council was aggressively hammering the agency over its billing crisis.
All budget hearings begin at 9 a.m. in the Council Chamber. Here’s a look at the schedule:
• Mon. Nov. 12: The mayor’s office, Office of Code Enforcement, the CAO, law department, Youth Study Center, New Orleans Business Alliance and civil service
• Tue. Nov. 13: New Orleans police and fire departments, Orleans Parish District Attorney, and criminal, civil, municipal and traffic courts
• Wed. Nov. 14: Juvenile Court, Public Defender’s Office, Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights, New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, New Orleans Council on Aging, Total Community Action, Arts Council of New Orleans
• Thu. Nov. 15: Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office, Downtown Development District, French Market Management Corporation, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority
• Fri. Nov. 16: Office of Inspector General, Department of Safety & Permits, City Planning Commission, Historic District Landmarks Commission, Vieux Carre Commission, Algiers Development District.
Muck Rock mucks up?
Before the whole thing was covered in white paint a few days after it went up, a graffiti mural of former Mayor Dutch Morial was mistakenly painted as City Hall fixture Bob Tucker, whose appearance occupied the exterior of a French Quarter house that was once owned by Jacques Morial, Dutch’s son.
On Nov. 2, graffiti artist Jules Muck first painted Tucker, with “Dutch” written next to his image, on 936 N. Rampart St. By the next morning, the mural looked more like the former mayor.
A Google Image search of Dutch Morial brings up several pages of results for the former mayor, but buried in the results is the image of Tucker, preserved on the New Orleans Public Library’s former website. Tucker’s pose in the photo is identical to the one in the mural.
Tucker was one of the first black executive-level hires at City Hall under then-Mayor Moon Landrieu in 1970. Morial was the city’s first African-American mayor and served from 1978-1986. The men bear no resemblance other than the fact both are African-Americans.
Muck, aka Muck Rock, is a white artist who has painted several controversial murals around New Orleans (among them: a gold-toothed chimpanzee near the former Lincoln Beach, the historically segregated Lake Pontchartrain area where blacks were “allowed” to swim; a swastika-adorned Charles Manson that later was repainted to be a clown smoking a joint).
Residents were quick to criticize the artist for what they argued was her inability to distinguish the two black men; NOLA.com writer Doug MacCash later wrote that “the Morial portrait received some spirited criticism because the image didn’t look much like the Morial most people remembered.” On Twitter, the Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans corrected MacCash, saying, “She's being criticized for often painting blatantly offensive, ill-informed, disrespectful and occasionally racist imagery, in this case illegally in the French Quarter.”
On Nov. 2, the Vieux Carre Commission (VCC) posted a pink stop-work order on the mural. The VCC does not allow “painting a mural or any type of sign or logo on a building or wall surface,” according to its guidelines. In the VCC’s incident summary on Nov. 2, the VCC notes “paint deterioration present on the property” and “graffiti impermissible" and "mural painted on the building.” The VCC returned to the property on Nov. 5, as the mural was being covered up. Property owner Jeffrey Farshad also did not have a paint permit to cover it up, according to the VCC. According to assessor records, Farshad bought the property from Jacques Morial in 2011. The building was raided by the FBI and Internal Revenue Service several years before that, when then-Mayor Marc Morial (Dutch’s son and Jacques’ brother) was the target in a federal probe. Agents arrived with a search warrant and a battering ram. The raid garnered lots of attention but produced only a mundane tax case. Tucker told Gambit several people had called him about the mural, and it gave him a “chuckle.”
"Maybe we all do look alike," he joked.
S&WB: We’ve got no cash on hand
The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board's drainage system has completely depleted its cash reserves as the utility's financial picture continues to worsen, officials said last week. Chief Financial Officer Yvette Downs said during a meeting of the board's Finance Committee that as of the end of September, the drainage system no longer had enough cash on hand to pay for a single day's expenses.
The situation could delay some payments, Downs told the committee, though she said after the meeting that she could likely shift money temporarily from the utility's other departments in order to minimize problems paying vendors or dealing with other cash needs.
Because the drainage system can borrow money from the utility's water and sewerage departments, the lack of funds doesn't mean the utility will stop manning the drainage pumps or doing other work aimed at keeping the city from flooding. But it represents an ominous milestone in the S&WB's efforts to put its finances back on track after a year of billing problems and emergency expenditures that forced it to tap into its reserve accounts.
Overall, the utility now has about 53 days of cash on hand. The water system has enough reserves to keep itself running for 106 days, and the sewerage system has about 40 days’ worth of funding. Executive Director Ghassan Korban has said the S&WB is trying to delay projects and find other ways to reduce or postpone expenses in order to rebuild its reserve accounts. Downs said she'll work on solutions for the drainage system.
"We’ll be strategizing over the next few weeks. We definitely need all our partners at the table with us to identify additional sources of funding," she said. — JEFF ADELSON | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE
Legendary New Orleans reporter Frank Donze dies at 64
Frank Donze, one of New Orleans’ deans of political journalism, died Nov. 3 at 64. The cause was a heart attack, according to friends and family.
Donze, a 9th Ward native, majored in print journalism at Louisiana State University and joined the staff of The Times-Picayune in 1977 in the St. Bernard Parish bureau. In the early 1980s, he moved to the City Hall beat for which he would become best known, covering five mayoral administrations and various New Orleans City Councils while honing a reputation as a particularly thoughtful and thorough reporter who was trusted by readers, revered by colleagues and respected by politicos. (In a tweet, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu called Donze "a New Orleans legend" and a "superb reporter and a class act in life.")
Donze also covered the expansion of gambling in Louisiana, and was part of the paper's reporting team that received the Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee failures. After The Times-Picayune let him go along with a couple of hundred others in the 2012 "digital transition," Donze went to work for The Audubon Institute in public relations, where he worked until his death.
Donze is survived by his wife Elizabeth Finney Donze and daughters Caroline Elizabeth Donze and Victoria Grace Donze. At press time, a funeral Mass was set for Nov. 10 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (For more, see Clancy DuBos' "Politics," p. 11.)
Louisiana transgender advocates push back against proposed Trump policies
More than 3,200 Louisiana health care workers and public health organizations — including Tulane University’s School of Medicine — have signed a letter with the state’s largest transgender advocacy group against a proposed policy from President Donald Trump’s administration that would narrowly define gender, drastically rolling back protections for transgender and intersex people.
The letter from Louisiana Trans Advocates was delivered last week to the U.S. Department of Health and Hospitals, which The New York Times revealed was preparing unilateral changes to civil rights law that would redefine gender based on the sex on one’s birth certificate. The letter also was sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards and state Attorney General Jeff Landry, who won a court battle against Edwards’ executive order that would extend anti-discrimination language to LGBTQ employees of the state.
The letter points to the medical community’s consensus about the existence of transgender and intersex people, and warns against significant “poor health outcomes” as the the result of legalized discrimination.
“We urge you to instead adopt policies to ensure that transgender and intersex people can be more meaningfully included in society without fear of discrimination and the poor health outcomes that result,” the letter says.
City Council’s new website features ‘crime dashboard’
A recently launched crime “dashboard” on the New Orleans City Council’s redesigned website gives residents a glimpse into the city’s criminal justice system, including a “snapshot” at the city’s jail population and a chart logging major crimes from the New Orleans Police Department’s database of calls for service.
The dashboard was built by Jeff Asher, a New Orleans-based crime analyst and the Council’s Public Safety Analyst. In a statement, Asher said the tool is “critical to showing our shrinking jail population and highlighting ways the system is succeeding and needs work.”
Council President Jason Williams said he has been working on a publicly available dashboard since his previous term on the City Council. “The public deserves absolute transparency as it relates to public safety and they should have unfettered, unfiltered access to the actual data that measures that effort,” he said in a statement “Having a real baseline such as this can tell us where we are succeeding and where we are failing.”
The dashboard is available at council.nola.gov/committees/criminal-justice-committee.