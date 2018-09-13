Barry Smith wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and clocks in at 6 with the New Orleans Department of Sanitation. For the last year and three months, he’s worked as a “hopper,” bouncing from the back of the truck to do the work most people ignore, or don’t see, he says. “When you can actually see, physically, what we go through everyday, it’s tremendous,” he tells Gambit. “We clean everything that needs to be cleaned up in this city … We’re doing a service no one else wants to do.”

That could mean clearing debris and emptying trash cans across the city or picking up mattresses and sofas and dead animals. He puts up with the frequent feelings of embarrassment or humiliation he feels on the back of the truck when people turn their noses — he likes his job, and he’s good at it, and he feels a sense of accomplishment, and immense gratitude, knowing he was able to come home from 13 years in prison to earn a living while others often aren’t as lucky.

But the $11 and change he earns an hour isn’t enough to support his wife and two children while the costs of housing and living continue to rise, and he doesn’t want to leave New Orleans.

“At end of the month I don’t have savings. I have to start from square one,” he says. “You look at the increase in rent, mortgages, cars, car insurance. … The things I really want to do for my wife and kids, I can’t. … It belittles you as a man to not be able to support your family in the way you want to support them.”

A block party in front of City Hall Sept. 13 offered a belated chance to celebrate an administration that has largely committed to raising municipal wages and ensuring people like Smith can return to the workforce after their incarceration.

But it also was a reminder to city officials — nearly six months after their inauguration — about their commitment to the plans sponsored by a host of community groups and civil rights organizations, as well as a bulk of the council members themselves while campaigning.

That plan from Step Up Louisiana calls for a $15 municipal minimum wage, policies that ensure equal pay for equal work, and a “ban the box” measure that prevents employers from asking about an applicant’s criminal history.

An ordinance introduced by District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer would prevent applications for city positions from asking applicants about their criminal history, and criminal background checks wouldn’t be performed until after an interview is conducted. Applicants would be “considered for employment opportunities based on the merits of their skills and experience,” not weighed against their criminal history, according to the ordinance.

It updates rules from 2013 by extending them to employers receiving grants or under city contracts or cooperative endeavor agreements, and establishes "fair chance" hiring practices throughout city government.

“When it comes to ban the box, you only have to pay once,” she told the crowd Sept. 12. “We have to make sure after people have already paid their debt to society, they can come out and get a job and be a citizen in every sense of that word.”

Council President Jason William says the “box” inclusion on job applications is “adding insult to injury, adding another obstacle to you having been gone, from being able to provide for your family and be an asset to your community.

“Now you’re saying we want to make it extra hard for you to be employed and work a hard day’s work. That’s a problem,” he said. “That is bad for the growth of the New Orleans economy, the growth of the economy of the state, and frankly, it’s immoral. It’s immoral you pay what you are told to pay yet you still have to wear the scarlet letter F on your chest when all you’re trying to do is make a day’s work.”

The New Orleans City Council’s Governmental Affairs Committee is scheduled to take up Palmer’s “ban the box” ordinance Sept. 27; several councilmembers said they anticipate it passing unanimously.

But workers also argue that “banning the box” doesn’t guarantee that a formerly incarcerated person is able to earn enough to support themselves or a family once they return to work in a city with a growing cost of living. “I fight every day, week to week, to make ends meet,” Smith told the crowd. “They’re not meeting.”

Toinette Johnson, who works with the city’s Department of Public Works, also loves her job but doesn’t want to leave New Orleans; her $417 a week isn’t enough to cut the cost of living in it.

“I take care of the city, but the city’s not taking care of me,” she told the crowd. “I should be able to afford to stay in the city.”

Johnson, who went on strike last month with several Public Works employees, explained in a column published on NOLA.com that workers are often sent out without proper protection for their ears and eyes nor with adequate training to handle equipment. Johnson also said with “dozens” of open positions in the department, employees often ride without a crew to block traffic while they’re working in the street.

The state still is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25. Several attempts by state legislators to raise the statewide minimum wage have failed — this past legislative session, New Orleans state Rep. Joe Bouie pitched a $15 minimum wage, which was rejected in committee, and even a modest raise up to $8 (up to $8.50 in 2020) was rejected by the state Senate after it squeaked out of committee.

City officials passed an hourly “living wage” ordinance in 2015, which applies to employees under contractors working with the city. But workers pointed to loopholes and outright failures to honor those wages.

While being in and out of homelessness, Keiron Jordan has worked for eight years in trash collection hired through a temp service used by garbage companies contracted with the city. He told Gambit that the service cuts him a day rate but doesn’t rely on hourly pay, despite city rules.

“Even when I’m home, I’m a check away from being on the streets,” he said. “I love doing what I do, I’m good at it, I just think we should be paid better. … I can’t afford to miss a day at all.”