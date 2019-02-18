The Zombies broke up before its psychedelic pop tune “Time of the Season” climbed to the top of the U.S. singles charts in 1968. The British group only released a couple of albums in the 1960s, but several of its hits are enshrined in classic rock radio, including “Tell Her No” and “She’s Not There.” The band will be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in March — along with Janet Jackson, The Cure, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, Def Leopard and Roxy Music.
The Zombies broke up just when the band seemed perched to become another British Invasion success in the U.S. Instead, early Zombies member Colin Blunstone went on to a successful solo career, crooning “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted,” and later sang with the Alan Parsons Project. Zombies co-founder and keyboardist Rod Argent’s eponymous band added “Hold Your Head Up” to the rock canon. Several of the original members reunited briefly in 1990 and released “The Return of the Zombies.” Since 2005, Blunstone and Argent have performed with a changing lineup, and the group’s last release was 2015’s “Still Got That Hunger.”
