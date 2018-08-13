The transformation of the Esplanade Avenue and Gov. Nicholls Street wharves into public park space was one of former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s last major project announcements, with promises of the Mississippi Riverfront along the French Quarter extending to a 3-mile long linear park linking Spanish Plaza to the 9th Ward.

The plan came with the city turning over its Public Belt Railroad over to the Port of New Orleans, and Landrieu also considered tapping the area as a specially taxed economic development district to generate some city revenue. Public hearings would help determine the future of the riverfront, which would create a contiguous green space from Woldenberg Park and the Moonwalk to Crescent Park.

Last week, in an essay for TIME, author and Tulane University professor Walter Isaacson, who also serves on the New Orleans City Planning Commission, wrote that the “Esplanade Avenue wharf where I once worked as a kid is being converted into a music and performance venue to draw visitors from nearby Frenchman Street and the French Quarter.”

That part of the piece — in which Isaacson writes that his nostalgia for the Mississippi River has grown to an appreciation of the economic potential of the city’s port — caught the attention of some downtown residents, who called City Hall with concerns that wharf plans were predestined, or are already in the works, or that a music venue could be too disruptive on that side of downtown.

Isaacson tells Gambit he doesn’t know what the plans are and was pointing to the park project as an example of the city’s vision of tourism expansion, with the wharf turning into something “like Crescent Park or the Moonwalk or other public parks, where there’s venues for art and music and tourism.” As for its specific use as a music venue, “I obviously don’t know for sure, because there have been no hearings or proposals on it,” he said.

Isaacson’s piece argues that as the city looks to wring more tourism-related dollars from new districts and venues like the park, it also should seek to improve the port. “My point was we romanticize, but we must also respect its economic potential,” including opportunities for better local wages and racial equity, he said.

Isaacson writes: “We devote a lot of energy, especially in places like New Orleans, thinking of ways to increase tourism. That’s fine. But we also need to focus on nurturing and improving our port. Like other ports, it suffers from our national inattention to critical infrastructure. The money spent on seemingly mundane things like new cranes and terminals will generate jobs in local port-related industries and also enhance distribution for the agricultural and industrial products from the 40 [percent] of America whose shipping needs are served by the Mississippi.”

In a Jan. 22 letter to Landrieu, members of New Orleans’ state delegation — including now-At-Large Councilmember Helena Moreno — called for a “briefing, as soon as possible,” on plans for the project, “so that we may be able to provide information, and clarity, to our constituents who have concerns regarding this development.”

The Audubon Commission, which entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the city to operate the park space, is expected to preview the public process for hearings on the wharf at a City Council committee meeting Aug. 14.

District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer, whose district encompasses the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny, requested the Audubon Commission appear at the Council’s Governmental Affairs and Transportation committees, according to an Audubon spokesperson.

“Audubon is pleased to be partnering with the City on these important riverfront projects and will be providing updates at the Committee meetings tomorrow,” Audubon said in a statement to Gambit.