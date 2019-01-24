As the New Orleans City Council unanimously passed a resolution calling for a "thorough review of officiating rules, the use of replay technology, and an evaluation of how the NFL assess conflicts of interest within the Officiating Department" regarding Sunday's missed referee call in the NFC Championship game, Mayor LaToya Cantrell made her first public statement about the New Orleans Saints' controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“I speak for all of New Orleans and for all of Saints Nation when I say how incredibly proud we are of our team — of what they accomplished and of how graciously and professionally they represented our people at every step of the way,” Cantrell's statement said. “Sunday’s result is a bitter pill for us all, and I stand with Gayle Benson and fully support her fight to aggressively pursue changes to NFL policies.

“My administration has sent a letter on behalf of the City to Commissioner Roger Goodell expressing our deep dismay, encouraging him to break his silence and step up for what’s right.

“We’re a family in New Orleans. We celebrate together, and we grieve together — both in our own unique way. As the people of our City step out to show their love for the Saints, I will be right there with them, ‘in that number’: to show love for our team, and to show them the respect they have earned.”

Four days after the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has yet to make a statement or open an investigation into the fourth-quarter missed call, which may have cost the Black and Gold the chance to advance to the Super Bowl.