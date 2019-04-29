The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival concludes its 50th annual event with performers including Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Chris Stapleton, Mavis Staples, Herbie Hancock, Jimmy Buffett, Pitbull, Widespread Panic, Ziggy Marley and many others on 14 stages at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots May 2-5.
The Cultural Exchange Pavilion features many international visitors, including Jupiter & Okwess from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Africa’s Crocodile Gumboot Dancers, Tribu Baharu from Colombia and 3L Ifede from Benin.
The festival continues its salutes to Louisiana musicians. There are tributes to Pete Fountain, Allen Toussaint, R&B hitmakers including The Dixie Cups and Clarence “Frogman” Henry, zydeco pioneers Clifton Chenier and Buckwheat Zydeco, and longtime Preservation Hall Jazz Band members Willie and Percy Humphrey. To close the festival, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be joined by members of the Neville family.
On the following pages, there is an interview with Michael Trotter of The War and Treaty, music picks for each day, daily schedules for festival stages and tents, a festival map and more.
For daily recaps, visit www.bestofneworleans.com, and after the festival, check back for reviews.