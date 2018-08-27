GOODS & SERVICES
Best new retail store
1. NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club (3646 Magazine St., 504-715-2270; www.nolashirtclub.com) — It started as a simple premise: Design a T-shirt a month based on New Orleans themes and sell them for $15 to subscribers. John and Jackie Abston started the business in 2015 with five subscribers, a website and a Facebook page and grew in three years into a business with a storefront selling new and previous designs, a subscriber base that spans the country and styles sold in other shops and on the web.
2. Lionheart Prints (3312 Magazine St., 504-267-5299; www.lionheartprints.com)
3. Wildflower NOLA (2700 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-218-8996; www.facebook.com/wearwildflower)
Best Jefferson neighborhood grocery
1. Rouses (Citywide; www.rouses.com)
2. Dorignac's Food Center (710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-834-8216; www.dorignacs.com)
3. Langenstein's (122 Sauve Road, River Ridge, 504-739-1000; Old Metairie Village Shopping Center, 800 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-831-6682; www.langensteins.com)
Best New Orleans neighborhood grocery
1. Rouses (Citywide; www.rouses.com)
2. Langenstein's (1330 Arabella St., 504-899-9283; www.langensteins.com)
3. Robert Fresh Market (135 Robert E. Lee Blvd., 504-282-3428; 2222 St. Claude Ave., 504-262-8888; 8115 S. Claiborne Ave., 504-488-0536; www.robertfreshmarket.com)
Best Northshore neighborhood grocery
1. Rouses (Citywide; www.rouses.com)
2. Acquistapace's Covington Supermarket (125 E. 21st Ave., Covington, 985-893-0593; 631 Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, 985-951-2501; www.acquistapace.com)
3. Fresh Market (1816 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, 985-674-4105; www.thefreshmarket.com)
Best antique store
1. M.S. Rau (630 Royal St., 888-557-2406; www.rauantiques.com)
2. Magazine Antique Mall (3017 Magazine St., 504-896-9994; www.facebook.com/magazineantiquemall)
3. TIE: Dop Antiques (300 Jefferson Highway, Building 1, 504-373-5132; www.dopantiques.com)
3. TIE: Renaissance Interiors (2727 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, 504-454-3320; www.yourrenaissance.com)
Best bank/credit union
1. Hancock/Whitney (Citywide; www.hancockwhitney.com)
2. Chase (Citywide; www.chase.com)
3. Capital One Bank (Citywide; www.capitalone.com)
Best barbershop
1. Aidan Gill for Men (2026 Magazine St., 504-587-9090; www.aidangillformen.com)
2. Modern Men (7701 Hampson St., 504-309-7103; www.modernmenbarbershop.com)
3. The Bearded Lady Barber Shop (2122 Magazine St., 504-310-0202; www.thebeardedladybarbershop.com)
Best bicycle shop
1. Bayou Bicycles (3530 Toulouse St., 504-488-1946; www.bayoubicycles.com)
2. GNO Cyclery (1426 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-861-0023; www.facebook.com/gnocyclery)
3. Mike the Bike Guy (4411 Magazine St., 504-899-1344; www.mikethebikeguy.com)
Best car dealership
1. Royal Honda (5600 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-662-1769; www.royalhonda.com) — I only can speak to my experience, having leased two cars and bought one from Royal Honda — but service at this large Metairie dealership is personal, excellent and low-key (no big upselling, no pressure). But it was what happened after the sale that really resonated with me.
After my car flooded in one of our weekly water disasters, I had it towed to Royal Honda. It was repaired more quickly than the estimated two weeks — and I didn't know what to expect when I picked it up. It looked like it did the day I drove it off the lot. And my elderly battery finally had died — not their fault, but it happened while it was on their lot, so they replaced it for free.
Is Royal Honda the area's best car dealership? Y'all think so. All I can say is the staff has certainly treated me right.
2. Lakeside Toyota (3701 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, 504-833-3311; www.lakesidetoyota.com)
3. Lexus of New Orleans (8811 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-207-3100; www.lexusneworleans.com)
Best consignment shop
1. Swap (7716 Maple St., 504-304-6025; www.swapboutique.com)
2. Buffalo Exchange (4119 Magazine St., 504-891-7443; www.buffaloexchange.com/locations/new-orleans/new-orleans)
3. Funky Monkey (3127 Magazine St., 504-899-5587; www.funkymonkeynola.com)
Best costume store
1. Uptown Costume and Dancewear (4326 Magazine St., 504-895-7969; www.facebook.com/uptowncostumeanddancewear
2. Funky Monkey (3127 Magazine St., 504-899-5587; www.funkymonkeynola.com)
3. Miss Claudia's Vintage Clothing & Costumes (4204 Magazine St., 504-897-6310; www.missclaudias.com)
Best dance studio
1. Dancing Grounds (3705 St. Claude Ave., 504-535-5791; NORDC Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center, 4300 St. Charles Ave.; www.dancinggrounds.org) — Afro-modern. Hip-hop. Bounce dancercize. Salsa. Bachata. Twerkshop. Ballet. No matter how you move or your experience level, Dancing Grounds has a dance class for you. Classes work on a drop-in basis, so attendees don't have to worry about missing class or instruction. Memberships are available, and instruction is offered at two locations in the New Orleans metro area. The studio also offers youth workshops and master classes and serves as the home base of hip-hop choreography outfit BUKU Dance Krewe.
2. New Orleans Ballet Association (935 Gravier St., 504-522-0996; www.nobadance.com)
3. Dancers Pointe (5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite 12, Metairie, 504-455-5975; 6268 Vicksburg St., Suites C-D, 504-265-8350; www.dancers-pointe.com)
Best day spa
1. Woodhouse Day Spa (796 E. I-10 Service Road, Suite 230, Slidell, 985-641-7772; 4030 Canal St., 504-482-6652; www.neworleans.woodhousespas.com) — The full-service day spa focuses on luxury and well-being with a range of body, skin and beauty treatments. The Woodhouse Escape is a 110-minute head-to-toe series that includes several treatments: exfoliation, a stone massage, a neck and shoulder massage, acupressure, scalp, hand and arm massages and reflexology. The spa also offers facials, microdermabrasion, waxing, sleep treatments, eye treatments, a variety of massages, manicures and pedicures for men and women.
2. Earthsavers (Lakeside Shopping Center Annex, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-0225; 3414 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-674-1133; 5501 Magazine St., 504-899-8555; www.earthsaversonline.com)
3. Belladonna Day Spa (2900 Magazine St., 504-891-4393; www.belladonnadayspa.com)
Best dry cleaner
1. Liberto Cleaners (1120 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, 504-833-6366; 4814 Prytania St., 504-897-2161, www.libertocleaners.com; 8128 Willow St., 504-861-7812; www.libertocleanersnola.com)
2. Young's Dry Cleaning (905 Harrison Ave., 504-872-0931; 6223 S. Claiborne Ave., 504-866-5371; www.youngsdrycleaning.com)
3. Deluxe Dry Cleaners (5325 Canal Blvd., 504-488-7733; www.deluxecleanersnola.com)
Best florist
1. Villere's Florist (750 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, 504-833-3716; 1415 N. Highway 190, Covington, 985-809-9101; www.villeresflowers.com)
2. Federico's Family Florist (815 Focis St., Metairie, 504-837-6400)
3. Carrollton Flower Market (838 Dublin St., 504-866-9614; www.carrolltonflowermarket.com)
Best garden store
1. Perino's Home & Garden Center (3100 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-834-7888; www.perinos.com)
2. Urban Roots Garden Center (1835 Canal St., 504-570-6400; 2375 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-522-4949; www.urbanrootsnola.com)
3. The Plant Gallery (9401 Airline Highway, 504-488-8887; www.theplantgallery.com)
Best hair salon
1. Paris Parker Salon & Spa (Citywide; www.parisparker.com)
2. H2O Salon and Spa (441 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-835-4377; www.h2osalon-spa.com)
3. The Parlour (5243 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-518-5640; www.theparlournola.com)
Best health club/fitness studio
1. Ochsner Fitness Center (Heritage Plaza, 111 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 475, Metairie, 504-832-1600; 200 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite 112, Kenner, 504-739-1600; One Shell Square, 701 Poydras St., Suite 1300, 504-588-1600; 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite 1200, Harahan, 504-733-1600; www.ochsnerfitness.com)
2. New Orleans Jewish Community Center (5342 St. Charles Ave., 504-897-0143; www.nojcc.org)
3. New Orleans Athletic Club (222 N. Rampart St., 504-525-2375; www.neworleansathleticclub.com)
Best hospital
1. Ochsner Health System (Citywide; www.ochsner.org)
2. Touro Infirmary (1401 Foucher St., 504-897-7011; www.touro.com)
3. East Jefferson General Hospital (4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie, 504-454-4000; www.ejgh.org)
Best hotel
1. The Roosevelt (130 Roosevelt Way, 504-648-1200; www.therooseveltneworleans.com)
2. Ace Hotel (600 Carondelet St., 504-900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans)
3. Hotel Monteleone (214 Royal St., 504-523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com)
Best liquor store
1. Martin Wine Cellar (714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, 504-896-7300; 2895 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-951-8081; 3827 Baronne St., 504-899-7411; www.martinwine.com)
2. Dorignac's Food Center (710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-834-8216; www.dorignacs.com)
3. Elio's Wine Warehouse (6205 S. Miro St., 504-866-1852; www.elioswinewarehouse.com)
Best local shop to buy lingerie
1. Trashy Diva Lingerie Boutique (712 Royal St., 504-522-8861; 2050 Magazine St., 504-265-0973; www.trashydiva.com)
2. Basics Underneath (5513/5515 Magazine St., 504-894-1000; www.basicsunderneath.com)
3. Bra Genie (3054 N. Causeway Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, 504-644-2500; 6021 Pinnacle Park, Covington, 985-951-8638; www.thebragenie.com)
Best locally owned bookstore
1. Octavia Books (513 Octavia St., 504-899-7323; www.octaviabooks.com) - Visiting Octavia Books is like a trip to The Shop Around the Corner in You've Got Mail. The staff is well-read and can converse knowledgeably about the books on the shelves. Browsing through titles in the independent shop can make you feel you're receiving hugs from the hundreds of books displayed everywhere in the small space. The shop also hosts a steady stream of readings and visits from authors.
2. Garden District Book Shop (The Rink, 2727 Prytania St., 504-895-2266; www.gardendistrictbookshop.com)
3. Blue Cypress Books (8126 Oak St., 504-352-0096; www.bluecypressbooks.com)
Best locally owned bridal shop
1. Town & Country (1514 St. Charles Ave., 504-523-7027; www.townandcountrybridal.com)
2. MaeMe The Bridal Boutique (3331 Severn Ave., Suite 102, Metairie, 504-266-2771; www.maemebridal.com)
3. Wedding Belles (3632 Magazine St., 504-891-1005; www.weddingbellesnola.com)
Best locally owned children's store
1. Pippen Lane (2930 Magazine St., 504-269-0106; www.pippenlane.com)
2. Little Miss Muffin (244 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-833-6321; 766 Harrison Ave., 504-482-8200; 3307 Severn Ave., Metairie, 504-455-1444; www.shoplittlemissmuffin.com)
3. Le Jouet (1700 Airline Drive, Metairie, 504-837-0533; www.lejouet.com)
Best locally owned jewelry store
1. Mignon Faget (The Shops at Canal Place, 333 Canal St., First level, 504-524-2973; The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, 500 Port of New Orleans Place, First floor, 504-345-2679; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-2244; 3801 Magazine St., 504-891-2005; www.mignonfaget.com)
2. Aucoin Hart Jewelers (1525 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-834-9999; www.aucoinhart.com)
3. Adler's Jewelry (722 Canal St., 504-523-5292; 2937 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Metairie, 504-523-1952; www.adlersjewelry.com)
Best locally owned men's clothing store
1. Perlis (600 Decatur St.; 1281 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville; 6070 Magazine St.; 800-725-6070; www.perlis.com)
2. Rubensteins (102 St. Charles Ave., 504-581-6666; www.rubensteinsneworleans.com)
3. Jeff's Haberdashery (4100 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, Suite D-1B, 504-393-7074; 3321 Severn Ave., Metairie, 504-455-5207; www.jeffshaberdashery.com)
Best locally owned music store
1. Peaches Records (4318 Magazine St., 504-282-3322; www.peachesrecordsandtapes.com) — The locally owned record store, which has operated since 1975 and once had a half-dozen locations, has a history of supporting local musicians (it frequently hosts free in-store performances) and holds events ranging from hip-hop cardio classes to food pop-ups to book readings. Peaches owner Shirani Rea stocks vintage vinyl, new music releases, books, T-shirts and more. The store also holds community events such as packing lunches for hungry residents and fundraisers for various causes.
2. Louisiana Music Factory (421 Frenchmen St., 504-586-1094; www.louisianamusicfactory.com)
3. Mushroom New Orleans (1037 Broadway St., 504-866-6065; www.mushroomneworleans.com)
Best locally owned pharmacy
1. Castellon Discount Pharmacy (8232 Oak St., 504-866-3784; www.castellonrx.com) — Local owners Scott Beninato and Terry Langlois bring an old-fashioned personal touch to this pharmacy on Oak Street. Open since 1988, the pharmacy offers weekly specials on groceries such as Community and French Market coffees, a program to synchronize multiple prescriptions to the same refill date, in-store vaccinations, low prices on drugs and pet medications and personal consultations with pharmacists. Plus, it has its own parking lot, a real bonus on Oak Street.
2. NOLA Discount Pharmacy (1107 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 3, Metairie, 504-835-6060; 4305 Clearview Parkway, Suite B, Metairie, 504-888-9411; www.nolapharmacy.com)
3. Patio Drugs (5208 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-889-7070; www.patiodrugs.com)
Best locally owned shoe store
1. The Good Feet Store (539 Bienville St., 504-875-2929; 2109 Magazine St., 504-309-7702; 3000 Severn Ave., Suite 4, Metairie, 504-888-7080; www.goodfeet.com) — Wearing comfortable shoes is like sleeping on a good mattress — you don't understand the difference it can make until you experience it. The Good Feet Store specializes in relieving body pains from the feet up (it offers more than 300 arch supports) by correcting faulty biomechanics in the foot that can cause pain in your hips, back, ankles, legs and knees - and doing it with an eye toward current fashion trends.
2. Haase's (8119 Oak St. 504-866-9944; www.haases.com)
3. Feet First (4122 Magazine St., 504-899-6800; www.feetfirststores.com)
Best locally owned sportswear store
1. Massey's Professional Outfitters (509 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-648-0292; 816 Highway 190, Covington, 985-809-7544; www.masseysoutfitters.com)
2. tasc Performance (3913 Magazine St., 504-304-5030; www.tascperformance.com)
3. Black and Gold Sports (2106 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-834-1974; www.blackandgoldsports.com)
Best locally owned women's boutique
1. Trashy Diva (537 Royal St., 504-522-4233; 2048 Magazine St., 504-299-8777; www.trashydiva.com)
2. Hemline (605 Metairie Road, 504-309-8778; 609 Chartres St., 504-592-0242; www.shophemline.com)
3. Lucy Rose (534 Chartres St., 504-267-0305; 600 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-218-7368; 3318 Magazine St., 504-895-0444; www.shoplucyrose.com)
Best party/event venue
1. Race + Religious (510 Race St., 504-523-0890; www.raceandreligious.com)
2. House of Blues (225 Decatur St., 504-310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans)
3. Rosy's Jazz Hall (500 Valence St., 504-896-7679; www.rosysjazzhall.com)
Best pet boarding/daycare business
1. Camp Bow Wow (2731 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-891-3647, www.campbowwow.com/new-orleans-downtown; 3301 Conti St., 504-309-9939, www.campbowwow.com/mid-city)
2. Zeus' Place (715 O'Keefe Ave., 504-324-3335; 4601 Freret St., 504-304-4718; www.zeusplace.com)
3. Canine Connection (4920 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-218-4098; www.canineconnectionnola.com)
Best pet grooming business
1. Zeus' Place (715 O'Keefe Ave., 504-324-3335; 4601 Freret St., 504-304-4718; www.zeusplace.com) - The walls of Zeus' Place are adorned with oversized photos of the most adorable pets on the planet, pets freshly bathed, preened, trimmed and adorned with bows and bandanas by the shop's groomers, and happy to have had the experience. Whenever Fifi needs to be fluffed, or Fido needs a de-flea, pet parents trust Zeus'.
2. Camp Bow Wow (2731 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-891-3647, www.campbowwow.com/new-orleans-downtown; 3301 Conti St., 504-309-9939, www.campbowwow.com/mid-city)
3. Canine Connection (4920 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-218-4098; www.canineconnectionnola.com)
Best place to buy a gift
1. Fleurty Girl (Citywide; www.fleurtygirl.net)
2. Home Malone (629 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-324-8352; www.homemalonenola.com)
3. Little Miss Muffin (244 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-833-6321; 766 Harrison Ave., 504-482-8200; 3307 Severn Ave., Metairie, 504-455-1444; www.shoplittlemissmuffin.com)
Best place to buy furniture
1. Hurwitz Mintz (1751 Airline Drive, Metairie, 504-378-1000; www.hurwitzmintz.com)
2. Doerr Furniture (914 Elysian Fields Ave., 504-947-0606; 1645 N. Highway 190, Suite 600, Covington, 985-247-8262; www.doerrfurniture.com)
3. Comeaux Furniture & Appliance (415 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-831-1365; Outlet & Clearance Center, 3949 Euphrosine St., 504-378-4900; www.comeauxfurn.com)
Best place to buy wine
1. Martin Wine Cellar (714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, 504-896-7300; 2895 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-951-8081; 3827 Baronne St., 504-899-7411; www.martinwine.com)
2. Dorignac's Food Center (710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-834-8216; www.dorignacs.com)
3. Rouses (Citywide; www.rouses.com)
Best place to get a manicure/pedicure
1. Earthsavers (Lakeside Shopping Center Annex, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-0225; 3414 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-674-1133; 5501 Magazine St., 504-899-8555; www.earthsaversonline.com)
2. Cindy's Nails (1000 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-304-3422)
3. Serenity Nail Spa (5227 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-895-2345)
Best place to get a massage
1. Earthsavers (Lakeside Shopping Center Annex, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-0225; 3414 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-674-1133; 5501 Magazine St., 504-899-8555; www.earthsaversonline.com)
2. Woodhouse Day Spa (796 E. I-10 Service Road, Suite 230, Slidell, 985-641-7772; 4030 Canal St., 504-482-6652; www.neworleans.woodhousespas.com)
3. Belladonna Day Spa (2900 Magazine St., 504-891-4393; www.belladonnadayspa.com)
Best place to get waxed
1. Waxing the City (4121 Magazine St., 504-899-1500; 1212 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite A, 504-592-7424; www.studios.waxingthecity.com)
2. Earthsavers (Lakeside Shopping Center Annex, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-0225; 3414 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-674-1133; 5501 Magazine St., 504-899-8555; www.earthsaversonline.com)
3. European Wax Center (701 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-392-6652; 2434 Manhattan Blvd., Suite 200, Harvey, 504-291-9444; 4525 Freret St., Suite 105, 504-249-3055; www.waxcenter.com)
Best real estate agent
1. The Witry Collective (900 Camp St., Suite 301, 504-291-2022; www.wcnola.com)
2. Ansley Seaver Marshall (Ansley Marshall Group | McEnery Residential, 504-430-3887; www.mceneryco.com)
3. Charlotte Link (Gardner Realtors, 504-220-4151; www.charlottelink.gardnerrealtors.com)
Best shopping mall
1. Lakeside Shopping Center (3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-8000; www.lakesideshopping.com)
2. Canal Place (333 Canal St., 504-522-9200; www.canalplacestyle.com)
3. Outlet Collection at Riverwalk (500 Port of New Orleans Place, 504-522-1555; www.riverwalkneworleans.com)
Best smoke shop
1. Ra Shop (Citywide; www.rashop.us)
2. Herb Import Co. (711 St. Peter St., 504-525-4372; 712 Adams St., 504-861-4644; 5055 Canal St., 504-488-4889; www.herbimport.com)
3. Mushroom New Orleans (1037 Broadway St., 504-866-6065; www.mushroomneworleans.com)
Best store for vintage clothing
1. Funky Monkey (3127 Magazine St., 504-899-5587; www.funkymonkeynola.com)
2. Buffalo Exchange (4119 Magazine St., 504-891-7443; www.buffaloexchange.com/locations/new-orleans/new-orleans)
3. Century Girl Vintage (2023 Magazine St., 504-875-3105; www.centurygirlvintage.com)
Best tattoo/piercing parlor
1. Electric Ladyland (610 Frenchmen St., 504-947-8286; www.electricladylandtattoo.com)
2. Mid City Voodoux Tattoos (140 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-278-1465; www.voodoux.com)
3. Downtown Tattoos (501 Frenchmen St., 504-266-2211; www.downtowntattoosnola.com)
Best thrift store
1. Red, White & Blue (5728 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, 504-733-8066; 605 Lapalco Blvd., Gretna, 504-393-1072; www.redwhiteandbluethriftstore.com)
2. Bloomin' Deals (temporarily closed; www.facebook.com/bloomindeals.org)
3. Goodwill (Citywide; www.goodwillno.org)
Best vape shop
1. Crescent City Vape (497 Terry Parkway, Suite B, Terrytown, 504-309-9295; 1224 St. Charles Ave., Suite B, 504-267-7550; 2268 St. Claude Ave., 504-233-3934; 4507 Magazine St., 504-309-8134; www.crescentcityvape.com)
2. Calhoun Vapor (3137 Calhoun St., 504-309-4717; www.facebook.com/calhounvapor)
3. Ra Shop (733 Toulouse St., 504-875-3067; 758 E. I-10 Service Road, Slidell, 985-649-7262; 2198 Florida St., Mandeville, 985-674-1644; 2900 N. Highway 190, Covington, 985-893-2748; 3828 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite D, Metairie, 504-889-8436; 8128 Oak St., 504-864-8288; www.rashop.us)
Best veterinary/animal clinic
1. Metairie Small Animal Hospital (101 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-835-4266; 734 Robert E. Lee Blvd., 504-830-4080; 4041 Williams Blvd., Kenner, 504-443-4400; 4525 Freret St., 504-830-4095; 5040 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, 504-455-2345; www.msah.com)
2. Prytania Veterinary Hospital (4907 Prytania St., 504-899-2828; www.prytaniavet.com)
3. Magazine Street Animal Clinic (3458 Magazine St., 504-891-4115; www.magazinestreetanimalclinic.com)
Best yoga studio
1. Wild Lotus Yoga (New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-899-0047; 4842 Perrier St., 504-899-0047; www.wildlotusyoga.com)
2. Swan River Yoga (2940 Canal St., 504-301-3134; 5422 Magazine St., 504-301-3134; 7011 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, 985-240-9384; www.swanriveryoga.com)
3. Free To Be Power Yoga (4609 Magazine St., 504-407-0819; www.freetobepoweryoga.com)