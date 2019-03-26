The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released the "cubes," or daily schedules, for its 50th annual event April 25-28 and May 2-5 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.
The Rolling Stones top the bill on Thursday, May 2, which has a special format. No other bands will perform at the same time as the Rolling Stones. Festival headliners include Katy Perry, Santana, Diana Ross, Van Morrison, Chris Stapleton and others. Jazz Fest added an eighth day to the festival, the opening day, Thursday, April 25.
The daily schedules are here.