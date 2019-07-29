LAFITTE GREENWAY SIGNALS TO IMPROVE SAFETY ARE COMING — BUT NOT FOR AT LEAST A YEAR
Amid pushes to expand the Lafitte Greenway through to Canal Boulevard, the Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD) and the City of New Orleans are planning two projects aimed at improving safety for cyclists and pedestrians in areas along the existing greenway.
One project will focus on safety to and from four schools and make changes to the crossing system at Lafitte Greenway and North Carrollton Avenue. The other will implement safety measures at the intersection of the greenway and North Broad Street.
The construction bid date for the project involving the North Carrollton crossing system is currently scheduled for summer 2020 and the Broad Street project is scheduled for the fall of 2021, but these dates are subject to change, according to city officials.
Both projects include the installation of pedestrian hybrid beacons (or HAWK signals), a crossing light system that involves flashing and solid yellow and red lights.
Typically in these systems, flashing yellow lights signal to motorists to proceed with caution and solid yellow lights mean motorists should stop if possible. Solid red lights mean motorists must stop and flashing red lights mean motorists must stop and can continue when no pedestrians are in the crosswalk.
The new crossing signals would replace the current rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFB) — small horizontal panels of yellow lights underneath road signs — because they aren't effective in making drivers slow down or stop.
A Tulane University study published earlier this year showed that many vehicles did not stop when the RRFBs at the intersections along the greenway flashed, and found that vehicles were less likely to stop for cyclists who used the crossing signals than those who did not.
Researcher Chris Anderson said he did not think signal activation among cyclists caused more cars to fail to stop but that the findings could be due to cyclists using the signals primarily when there is heavier motor vehicle traffic on the street.
Additionally, researchers observed only 14% of cyclists and 23% of pedestrians used the crossing signal at the intersections along the greenway.
In 2017, Sophie Harris Vorhoff, executive director of Friends of Lafitte Greenway, said she and the Tulane researchers presented their preliminary findings to the City Council's Transportation and Air Committee and got support from the city and DOTD to replace the crossing signals.
"We believe that the new signals will be a significant safety improvement for greenway users and drivers alike," Vorhoff said. "This is a significant safety improvement over the existing yellow flashing warning signals. HAWK signals are used around the country at pedestrian crossings and on multi-use trails, and they are proven to work and reduce pedestrian crashes."
The two projects will cost $1.1 million and $1.5 million and are part of two federal grants, the Safe Routes to School grant and the Safe Routes to Public Places grant respectively.
“Seeing the impressive number of people using the greenway underscores the need to ensure that people can safely cross intersections,” a City Hall spokesperson said in a statement. “This is why the city believed it was appropriate to add these crossings into safety projects that have been authorized for federal funding.” — KAYLEE POCHE
French Quarter Festival 2020 shifts dates — now four days from Jazz Fest
Already waiting for the 2020 French Quarter Festival? You'll have to wait two weeks longer.
Festival officials last week announced a rescheduling of the popular free music fest. It will be held April 16-19, not the previously announced April 2-5.
Stephen Perry, president of the city tourism board New Orleans & Co., explained that the move will accommodate the NCAA Women's Final Four basketball tournament, which will be held April 3 and 5.
"Moving French Quarter Festival to the middle of April creates a more sustained positive impact on our businesses and for our culture bearers," Perry said, "and should generate a prolonged, positive boost to our city’s economy."
The move will put French Quarter Fest cheek-to-jowl with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which begins April 23 — four days after the French Quarter Festival concludes. Most years, there has been at least a weekend between French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest, though organizers point out the dates have moved in the past.
Both events are a major springtime boon to the tourism industry. Last year's French Quarter Fest — the 36th annual — drew 825,000 attendees over four days, according to festival organizers. — KEVIN ALLMAN
Short-term rental regs up for City Council vote Aug. 8
New Orleans’ hotly contested short-term rental (STR) debate will culminate with a City Council vote Thursday, Aug. 8. That’s when the council is scheduled to consider two ordinances that would change how STRs operate in the city.
The ordinances up for final approval include one by District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer that would create two categories of STRs — residential and commercial — by changing the city’s zoning ordinance. Palmer represents both the French Quarter, where STRs are banned, as well as Faubourg Marigny and Bywater, where STRs are pervasive.
The second ordinance is co-authored by Palmer, City Council President Helena Moreno and District B Councilman Jay Banks. It would set rules for owner and operator permits and fees, as well as fines and penalties for noncompliance.
Previous council meetings have drawn passionate public testimonies by supporters as well as opponents of tighter STR regulations.
The Aug. 8 meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and coincides with a deadline for the council to take action on the ordinances. — KAYLEE POCHE
Alario opts not to run for state House, ending 48-year legislative career
After nearly a half-century in the Louisiana Legislature, state Sen. John Alario has decided to bow out of that arena. Alario announced July 25 he would not run for his old Westwego-based House seat when his current Senate term expires. He is term-limited in the Senate after 12 years there.
Alario began his legislative career in the state House in 1972 and had the option of running in House District 83 in this fall’s elections. That House seat, currently held by state Rep. Robert Billiot, likewise will become vacant due to term limits.
“After many months of thoughtful deliberation, I have decided not to run for the House District 83 seat in the upcoming election," Alario said in a statement. "This decision is not one I make lightly but it is what I believe to be best for my family. They have always been my biggest supporters and I am looking forward to spending more time with them at home and in the community. I'd like to extend deep appreciation to my devoted neighbors and countless dedicated friends for their unwavering support."
Alario, a tax accountant, is 75. His wife, Ree, died of cancer 13 years ago and he underwent a seven-bypass heart surgery in 1995. During his 48 years in the Legislature, Alario served twice as both the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate, the only Louisiana lawmaker ever to do so.
His statement continued: "I want to thank my colleagues for their friendship, guidance, and commitment to this state. My career at the Legislature was filled with triumphs and challenges and I will forever cherish every memory we made along the way.
"And to the citizens of Senate District 8, I thank you from the very bottom of my heart. Representing you has been one of the greatest privileges of my life and I will always be honored that you chose me and trusted me to serve as the voice of our people in Baton Rouge.” — ADVOCATE STAFF REPORT
Sorry — Big Freedia’s ice cream doesn’t seem to be coming to a store near you
Big Freedia fans still are in the dark about whether the bounce queen’s recently unveiled Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, Bouncing Beignets, will be available on the shelves of local grocery stores. The latest word from the ice cream maker doesn’t inspire hope.
In an online announcement on Ben & Jerry’s website about a launch party for the ice cream and Big Freedia's new song, the company said, "At the event Saturday at Republic, we scooped up sundaes made with Bouncing Beignets, a vanilla ice cream with a bourbon caramel swirl, served with a fresh beignet. But we have to apologize to all you ice cream and beignet fans: Bouncing Beignets was available exclusively at the partnership launch party.”
The announcement also called it “a one-time-only batch.”
Attendees at a July 6 launch party at Republic NOLA sampled the flavor and got an exclusive preview of Big Freedia’s upcoming track “Chasing Rainbows” with Ke$ha.
Despite Bouncing Beignets being characterized as a one-time-only batch, Ben & Jerry’s spokesperson Lindsay Bumps said at the event that the company hopes to bring the flavor to store shelves.
In response to an email from Gambit last week, Bumps said, “I will echo my previous comment in saying that we are hopeful about the possibility of Big Freedia’s flavor being available in stores someday."
For fans, someday can’t come soon enough. — KAYLEE POCHE
Stormy Daniels is coming back to New Orleans
She performed at the Penthouse Club in the French Quarter last year, then last month held a "swamp trash block party" in the Faubourg Marigny to benefit local reproductive rights groups. Now Stormy Daniels is coming back to New Orleans to raise money for the city's LGBT Community Center.
The party — titled "A MidSummer Night's Cream" — will be held Aug. 1 at GrandPre's Bar (834 N. Rampart St.) and is described as "an enchanted evening of sparkly drink specials, GoGo dancing swamp nymphs [and] decadent performances."
There also will be a costume contest titled "Fairies for Fairies," in which "the Most Fabulous Fairies will flutter away with $1,500 total in cash and some magical prizes."
Daniels, who was born Stephanie Clifford in Baton Rouge, was first associated with politics in 2009 when she threatened to run for the U.S. Senate to unseat David Vitter (she didn't, perhaps because, as Gambit political editor Clancy DuBos wrote at the time, "everything Daniels has said and done thus far in response to the 'Draft Stormy' movement appears aimed at selling DVDs, not winning political office").
More recently, of course, she has alleged a liaison with President Donald Trump, and Trump and/or his associates arranged for Daniels to receive $130,000 to stay quiet about the alleged affair. That didn't happen, of course, and she's become a folk hero in some quarters, reviled in others — and has reaped a whirlwind of publicity.
"We will be having a silent auction, a raffle and Gentilly Snow will be on site with delicious treats with a portion of sales being donated to the LGBT Community Center!," read the invitation. "So put on your dancing shoes and your fairy wings and help spread some magic and love while donating to a good cause!"
Advance tickets range from $20-$100, with the most expensive offering a seat at a VIP table with Daniels and co-host Aaron Yeager. — KEVIN ALLMAN