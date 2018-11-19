We return this week with an encore of infrastructure failures and budget discussions, plus Alvin Kamara dancing to "Choppa Style" and Eagles fans dancing to... something.
READ FOR YOURSELF: @LouisianaGov pens letter calling out Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin for what he considered “your lack of knowledge regarding voting rights in the state” in regards to questions over former New Roads mayor Robert Myer’s eligibility to vote. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/DBveDAjpz2— Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) November 13, 2018
When people ask "Do you love living in NOLA?" And I say "It's so joyous and unique but it's a hard place to live in," I mean something like this on a Wed afternoon https://t.co/37hML5ZLn7— Shira Pinsker (@Shirmsy) November 14, 2018
Cindy Hyde-Smith on voter suppression: "And then they remind me, that there's a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who that maybe we don't want to vote. Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult. And I think that's a great idea." Nov 2nd in Columbus, MS. pic.twitter.com/OxNY77XCft— Lamar White, Jr. (@LamarWhiteJr) November 15, 2018
Mayor's Office of Cultural Economy is now presenting at the City Council budget hearings. Budget for 2019 is just under 1 million dollars. Have budgeted for 9 positions, currently looking for a new Executive Director. pic.twitter.com/mLko0P8vc9— MaCCNO (@musicculture504) November 12, 2018
The Coroner's Office buries about 200 unclaimed/unwanted bodies/year. They're buried in Potter's Field in New Orleans East. The Coroner says they need roads, because the field is swampy and they need a system to track where they've put bodies.— PB NOLA (@pb_nola) November 15, 2018
Public comment asking for no more charters: "Y’all are passing out charters like you’re Oprah or something. You get a charter. You get a charter. You get a charter.”— Marta Jewson (@martajewson) November 16, 2018
New Orleans lacks reliable, safe drinking water.Last week, the mayor called for redirecting funds from tourist facilities to water infrastructure.The governor said no, wants to spend it on tourists. Today, there's an emergency boil water advisory for most of the city. https://t.co/gY5s6Qlxi4— Andy Horowitz (@andydhorowitz) November 17, 2018
Dear @SWBNewOrleans, this is the issue I reported 21 hours ago. Call us back? pic.twitter.com/cMLhffd16O— M.O. Walsh (@m_o_walsh) November 18, 2018
I think the most frustrating thing about this current boil water advisory is how little bitching and moaning I'm reading on Twitter. You know what that means? We've become so accustomed to our water occasionally being undrinkable that the event is unremarkable.— Kevin O'Mara (@komara) November 17, 2018
Ok. If this is going to happen every other week, @SWBNewOrleans and @nolaready, be prepared with information. Here’s a form: Due to _____ , pressure at ____ dropped to ________. Water samples have/will be taken for testing, which will be completed by _______.— Charles Maldonado (@CMaldonadoLens) November 17, 2018
Though the boil water advisory is lifted, pretty sure we would all be better off always assuming it’s in place because how much incompetence that affects our health just goes unnoticed on a daily basis?— Duris Holmes (@duris) November 18, 2018
All joking aside, every single one of us that work in the hospitality industry are directly affected by the poor infrastructure of the city. It costs us time, money, and mental well-being.— Unofficial James (@AccidentalCajun) November 17, 2018
Let’s go saints!!! Who dat!!! ⚜️— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 18, 2018
New Orleans is known for their musicEagles fans brought their own 🎶 #BirdsintheBayou #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dG3ZDpmnXN— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 18, 2018
I'm glad I lived long enough to see 90s Cash Money become classic New Orleans standards— skooks (@skooks) November 18, 2018
I really love @Cantguardmike taste in music even more than his play #saints pic.twitter.com/JglsF7Ayez— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 19, 2018
9-1!!! BIG BIG MOOD!!! pic.twitter.com/oomnXtKgOe— ⚜Gino⚜ SAINTS 9-1 (@WhoDat_Joness) November 19, 2018
🔥 FOR THE CULTURE 🔥 #NOLA @A_kamara6 @Cantguardmike @MarkIngram22 ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/QFMl6yfn7S— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 18, 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, your New Orleans Saint Teddy Bridgewater🕺🏽🕺🏽 #TeddyTime 😩 pic.twitter.com/TK76IzIvSn— Lynn 💋 (@jamaicncreolesd) November 19, 2018
The Saints literally might end our franchise when they kill us on Thanksgiving and win a Super Bowl in our stadium.— kelsey sutton (@kelseytaysutton) November 19, 2018