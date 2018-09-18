The New Orleans’ LGBTQ+ Task Force, under the wing of the Human Relations Commission, wants to reevaluate whether the city needs its boosted State Police presence and its network of surveillance cameras piped into a monitored, real-time law enforcement office.

At its inaugural meeting Sept. 19, the task force highlighted several areas it plans to tackle over the next few months before making recommendations to Mayor LaToya Cantrell on policies to better support the needs and experiences of LGBTQ+ people in New Orleans

Also among those ideas are increased housing access, amnesty for court fines and fees, a living wage for city workers, better oversight and increased reforms at Orleans Parish Prison, and better access to health care for trans people.

The task force also suggested the City Planning Commission and other city and state agencies drop efforts around Bourbon Street strip clubs and instead focus on limiting short-term rentals, which the task force argues is contributing to a housing crisis for LGBTQ+ people.

Human Relations Commission working on gender-inclusive bathrooms, better language access at City Hall Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the Human Relations Commission are identifying “low-hanging fruit” to expand access at City Hall, including creating…

The meeting of the recently formed task force — made up health workers, attorneys, and LGBTQ+ activists — follows the first meeting of the city’s newly appointed Human Relations Commission Advisory Committee, a body that aims to craft equity-focused policy proposals for Cantrell. Among the commission’s first actions are finding “low-hanging fruit” at City Hall, including creating gender-neutral bathrooms and better accommodating non-English speakers and people with disabilities.

First announced in June, the LGBTQ+ Task Force quietly debuted in a small fourth floor conference room in City Hall, where Gambit’s presence was pointed out among task force members; as with last week’s advisory committee meeting, no other members of the press or public were present.

In an agenda outline with a draft of its mission statement, the task force floated six proposals and questions to ask in the coming months, including the need or desire for health care and sensitivity trainings and a “LGBTQ+ census.”

The agenda proposed canceling a city arrangement with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) and moving those funds into “programs and services for our most vulnerable residents, like LGBTQ+ communities of color.” The task force also suggested that there be some kind of community review process for an enforcement mechanism to ensure the New Orleans Police Department is properly trained to respond to LGBTQ+ people, and to evaluate whether the state police presence is making the city safer.

Another proposal suggested the city adopt recommendations from the American Civil Liberties Union to dismantle the city’s expanded surveillance network, which the agenda says “has never been shown to be effective at reducing crime and has a history of targeting trans people of color and immigrants.”

A plan to “clean up” the French Quarter through the targeted closures and attrition of strip clubs in the Vieux Carre also came under fire, along with the city’s current rules allowing the proliferation of short-term rentals. The task force pointe to a housing crisis among LGBTQ+ people — it wants to look at the state of LGBTQ people experiencing homelessness and whether shelters are discriminating against trans people.

The task force also said it plans to bring in representatives from community groups and organizations already working in housing and criminal justice to help guide policy recommendations.