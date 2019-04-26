As Jason Marsalis told fans on Facebook ahead of his set in the Jazz Tent on Thursday, the 50th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival began with a strong reference “to one of New Orleans’ traditions and that is RAIN.”
The festival delayed its opening time by 90 minutes, and muddier than usual sound plagued the jazz and blues tents during the worst of the deluge. Fortunately, there were plenty of other New Orleans traditions on display during the day as the festival ushered in its golden anniversary, including the grace-under-fire attitude of performers including Meschiya Lake, who used her ample vocal chops to sing through an apparent mic problem in the Blues Tent during the storm.
Marsalis showcased a new band comprised of trumpeter Eric Benny Bloom, saxophonist Ricardo Pascal, pianist Stephen R. Gordon, bassist Jasen Weaver and percussionist Alexey Marti. Marsalis — seated behind a drum kit — used the set to explore Afro-Cuban rhythms through music rooted in or bearing ties to New Orleans. The band’s take on his father Ellis Marsalis’ ’70s-era tune, “Dippy,” evolved into a platform for Marti’s light, dextrous touch and sophisticated use of space as his hands fluttered through one of the day’s most memorable solos.
Later, the group delved into Duke Ellington’s circa-1962 Coleman Hawkins collaboration “Limbo Jazz” — after a reminder from Marsalis that Ellington not only performed at the first official New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival but was commissioned to write his “New Orleans Suite” by the organization. Segues into reggae grooves and some stunning interplay between Marsalis and Weaver followed before Marsalis started a mini second line that featured his daughter Marley, a budding musician who Marsalis said represented the city’s tradition of passing music to the next generation.
Jazz Fest is highlighting a few traditions of its own this year. The Chouval Bwa, a wooden merry-go-round that’s spun manually as a band of traditional folk musicians from Martinique perform in the middle, is back at the grounds after sporadic visits to the Fest. Located outside the Cultural Exchange Pavilion, the carousel’s mellow percussion and accordion-driven sound turns out to be a perfect way to downshift after a riveting (if painfully loud) flurry of high-energy beats and Mayan hip-hop from Guatemalan singer and social justice activist, Doctor Nativo.
By late afternoon, the cloud cover broke, giving way to brilliant sunshine and slightly larger crowds, but the New Orleans Female Hip-Hop Experience set was sparsely attended, which was too bad given the addition of ’90s rappers the Ghetto Twiinz.
New Orleans natives and identical twin sisters, Tonya and Tremethia Jupiter commanded attention from the second they hit the stage clad in tight, black and silver shorts, black and silver striped tanks and black fishnets. T
With an assist from DJ WestBank Red, the siblings ran through a slew of songs from their early ’90s recordings with Big Boy Records. A group of women rapped every line with them — between excited yelps and fist pumps — and danced and hung on the barricade facing the stage.
The Twiinz’s energy and flow was a welcome throwback to the sound of the streets in late-’90s New Orleans, when Juvenile’s music filled the streets. But it was their performance of the newer track “Rock Rock” — with its thick, low beats, raunchy storyline and stuttering rhythm — that solidified their status as a major opening day highlight.
At the end of the day at the Acura Stage, Earth, Wind & Fire played through its hits with the same crisp sparkle and throwback flair of the members’ matching, royal blue outfits. Tunes like “Shining Star” and “Devotion” turned into massive singalongs — and maybe I just couldn’t shake “Rock, Rock” from my head — but the earworm vocal parts EWF is known for ultimately felt less central to their set than the bass lines and solos Verdeen White tirelessly laid down. After a day that began with the unfortunately funky smell of a rained-out race track, it was nice to end it with best kind of funk.