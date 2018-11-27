Your weekly Twitter recap covers childcare, Thanksgiving, "the first gentleman" and the Saints roasting the Falcons.
. @NOLAFireDept, Jason Cantrell, First Gentleman of @CityOfNOLA & Michael Lewis, @Saints will demonstrate how to Fry A Dirty Bird! @RousesMarkets has donated the fried birds to the Low Barrier Shelter #CityOfYes Love Ya #SisterMayor @KeishaBottoms @AtlantaFalcons @CityofAtlanta pic.twitter.com/XYARtKxKMY— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) November 19, 2018
An Eagles fan buying deli items thought he would talk shit in the line at Rouses on Royal last night. I just put my rib eye on the checkout and said "Steaks are for winners bruh" and his own wife laughed.— 🌚 Rev. Varg Vargas 🌚 (@vargvargas) November 19, 2018
Take note, Louisiana. https://t.co/SO8WDCVZza— Richard Campanella (@nolacampanella) November 22, 2018
NOLA superpower: you can tell the difference between sirens on firetrucks, ambulances, police cars, and police motorcycles leading parades— Duris Holmes (@duris) November 20, 2018
A late breaking entry for best nextdoor subject line of the year is today’s LEMON STEALING -STOP STEALING MY LEMONS 🍋— Alison Fensterstock (@AlisonF_NOLA) November 20, 2018
I have a serious question that no one seems to want to answer. If a candidate needs childcare to run then what happens if they win? There is no childcare in the legis & it takes a lot of time to be a legislator. Does that not make the ethics issue just a political talking point? https://t.co/ZXe790mkds— Conrad Appel (@ConradAppel) November 20, 2018
I'm blocked by @ConradAppel but feel free to share this:Due to my wife being in Nursing School, my kids were underfoot EVERYWHERE during last session.Having kids doesn't 'disqualify' you from serving when we're constantly making decisions effecting families w/ small kids. pic.twitter.com/UdPU75xnWU— JP Morrell (@JPMorrell) November 21, 2018
Some woman just peed between 2 parked cars right across the street from the well lit porch I'm sitting on. Like, I heard it, looked up, and saw bare ass out. Right next door to me is an unlocked portalet in the middle of the sidewalk.— Entropy Consultant (@fofalex) November 25, 2018
Hear me out. What if we moved City Hall to Gulfport.— James Karst (@jameskarst) November 24, 2018
They was with the shits last night i love this shit i wish i was there 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MI94wTcgAU— MONEYBAGG TREY(10-1)⚜️ DETAILS!!!!!!!!! (@Sir_PoloRL) November 23, 2018
When your QB is so good the NFL won’t discount his jersey during a Black Friday sale pic.twitter.com/IQiD3ZZTaF— Mitch (@MitchDMS) November 23, 2018
You’re welcome New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/Th6i7wonJr— Dirty Coast Press (@dirtycoast) November 22, 2018
lol come on pic.twitter.com/MDZrRwBBkb— Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) November 23, 2018
Great stat on SportsCenter just now:Keith Kirkwood: $226KAustin Carr: $555KTommylee Lewis (loved him in The Fugitive): $630KDan Arnold: $480KTotal: $1.9M for the seasonDrew Brees: $1.6M per game— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 23, 2018
Back to seriously trolling the Falcons on the @Saints videoboard. pic.twitter.com/pCpuvtN5Zd— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 23, 2018
The Saints just beat the Falcons again.My brain:Don’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say itMe: “Don't let the Saints ending the Falcons distract you from the fact that the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl!"— Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) November 23, 2018
2017: Falcons blow 25point Super Bowl lead2018: Falcons lose to eventual SB champs on an incompletion from the 3yd line2019: Falcons' most hated rival wins Super Bowl in their stadiumIt hasn't happened yet. But it seems like the natural progression of thingsBecause Falcons— Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) November 23, 2018
Never seen someone so excited for a turkey leg-- ahem, "fried dirty bird." -- @MarkIngram22 @camjordan94 @Saints #Saintsgiving #whodat pic.twitter.com/cndPsKhz9v— Karen Loftus (@kcloftus) November 23, 2018
Let's just say @MarkIngram22 is excited about the turkey legs. 😂#GoSaints pic.twitter.com/Lp3c82DnjW— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2018
Teddy 🤭 #Saintsgiving pic.twitter.com/UMxf12Stqh— Lynn 💋 (@jamaicncreolesd) November 23, 2018
New Orleans Nextdoor users having to use coded language in their posts this weekend when the Bayou Classic patrons are in town pic.twitter.com/dguPQlDD4o— The Bearded Educator (@LiteraryBeardo) November 20, 2018
5 min after being on Bourbon for bayou classic pic.twitter.com/fbVHk6wUXR— ... (@Cedsosmooth) November 21, 2018