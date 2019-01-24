The newly appointed Florida Secretary of State, Michael Ertel, has resigned after photos surfaced of him in blackface and drag wearing a T-shirt reading "Katrina Victim."
The photo was taken two months after Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee collapses inundated New Orleans. Ertel was Seminole County Commissioner of Elections when the photos were shot.
Ertel, a Republican appointee of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, told The Tallahassee Democrat, which broke the story, "There's nothing I can say."
DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial campaign was plagued with charges of racism by challenger Andrew Gillum and others, especially after DeSantis warned voters not to "monkey this up." Gillum is black.
