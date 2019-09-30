One of the city’s major roadways, Magazine Street runs from Audubon Park to downtown, following the course of the Mississippi River. It offers 6 miles of upscale boutiques, quirky vintage shops, cozy coffee shops, galleries and restaurants ranging from casual to fancy. Block parties and Champagne strolls are common, keeping shops open later and giving shoppers a reason to hang around.
Who you’ll see
Shoppers, families, people on dates
Where to eat
Try loaded po-boys at Mahony’s Po-boys & Seafood or stop at Apolline for modern cuisine that works well for a special occasion or date night. Don’t forget Haydel’s Bake Shop for sweets.
Where to drink
The Bulldog has a lively (and dog-friendly) patio situated in the middle of Magazine Street’s entertainment district where you can sample some of the bar’s 48 draft beers in a casual setting, or try the chic Claret Wine & Cocktail Bar, which opened in the spring of 2019.
Lagniappe
Magazine Street got its name from a warehouse located in the area during the 18th-century colonial period. Spanish Gov. Esteban Rodriguez Miro built the facility to store Kentucky tobacco and other exports.