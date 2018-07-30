June’s Democratic primary election in New York put a national spotlight on 28-year-old Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who beat longtime incumbent Joe Crowley in an upset that forced establishment Democrats to consider whether the emerging left has a place in the future of the party.

As Democrats campaign ahead of crucial midterm elections this fall, progressive organizers will gather in New Orleans to answer what that future will look like. Ocasio-Cortez joins more traditional Democrats like U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren at Netroots Nation’s 2018 conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Aug. 2-4.

Conference organizers expect more than 3,000 attendees this year.

“We’re expecting a record breaker,” says Netroots Nation’s political and communications director Mary Rickles. “Part of it is people are super fired up with midterms coming up — they’re inspired by people running this cycle. Folks who were engaged within the last year or two with the newer ‘resistance’ organizations, they’re now leading in their communities.”

The convention picks up where last year’s theme of “resistance” to President Donald Trump’s administration left off, but it also builds on the momentum of a burgeoning left forcing establishment Democrats to reckon with its status quo.

Netroots isn’t necessarily a political convention in the sense of parties entering with ideas and closing with consensus. It’s an annual reflection of movements on the left and among progressive and progressive-adjacent candidates, organizers and voters — but its lineup looks dramatically different in 2018 than its programs from over the last decade. Previous headliners like Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, Harry Reid and Nancy Pelosi are seen by many as part of a Democratic establishment that a growing number of voters on the left want divorced from the party as it works to craft a message for the 2018 midterms and the 2020 presidential election.

The 2018 convention will address midterm elections “through the lens of the New American majority framework,” making an urgent call to elect candidates of color and “trying to encourage people to think about what investing in multiracial and multicultural communities look like,” Rickles says.

Ocasio-Cortez’s nomination is among the first big national wins for the Democratic Socialists of America, which has grown from fewer than 7,000 dues-paying members to more than 45,000 within the last two years. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, both self-identified democratic socialists, also have rallied across the U.S. to endorse sympathetic candidates in fall elections.

The organization has been dismissed and attacked by the right as well as some Democrats and Beltway pundits pushing moderate candidates and platforms they see as more practical. Former FBI Director James Comey recently warned against the “socialist left” and said “America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership.”

The DSA’s growing footprint on the left joins movements like Indivisible and efforts under the umbrella of MoveOn.org, which galvanized voters following the 2016 election.

“There’s a big conversation right now nationally and in the press about what the strategy will be for Democrats and what the right strategy is for winning in 2018 and 2020,” Rickles says. “Our take is that if you look at the recent elections that have happened in the year or so, most have been won by not watering down a message and trying to appeal to disaffected Trump voters.”

Candidates like Ocasio-Cortez are “not afraid to talk about what they stand for,” Rickles says. “I hope that the more moderate members of the party, when they leave the conference or see it on the news, they understand this is where the heart and soul of the movement really wants their candidates to be. The folks who come to Netroots are the ones knocking on doors, making phone calls — really the boots on the ground in the community … We want to highlight the success that can be found when you’re bold with your ideas and policies and really do try to make sure you’re working for the people you represent.”

Because the panels and workshops are crowd-sourced, Netroots covers a broad spectrum of progressive organizing efforts, and they’ll have an audience with candidates from across the U.S.

There are panels on law enforcement and surveillance in black communities, voter suppression, women's health care, union organizing, rural voter demographics and the "savior mentality" among progressive organizers. There also will be training sessions on organizing via the internet.

“We’re encouraging people to think about what our country actually looks like,” Rickles says. “We need to go all in on electing candidates of color. We need to go all in on supporting organizations in communities of color in swing states doing local organizing. That’s our biggest focus this year.”

Electoral politics in New Orleans and Louisiana have not necessarily followed national momentum to the left; former Mayor Mitch Landrieu recently bristled at calls to abolish ICE and sympathized with Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders being asked to leave a restaurant. U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond is among a handful of Congressional Democrats who hasn’t pledged support for extending Medicare-for-all legislation. And U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise is all but guaranteed reelection in a race that also has two Democrats in a heavily gerrymandered district strongly favoring Republican voters.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Richmond, among the state’s most powerful Democrats, won’t be attending the conference — Richmond is holding an offsite conversation with Warren at Dillard University that same weekend.

Grassroots organizing efforts across the state, particularly in New Orleans, present a sharp contrast with the state’s center- and right-leading leadership, forcing candidates to address housing affordability, health care, minimum wage increases, and racial and economic justice, among a host of issues that have the attention of local officials, most recently during the 2017 mayoral election.

Netroots will highlight the significance of those hyperlocal progressive movements, including mayoral elections in the South, with New Orleans-specific discussions on climate change, criminal justice and incarceration, and the impacts of “disaster capitalism” — neoliberal economic policies exploiting disadvantaged areas after a crisis. Netroots will host a panel discussing New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures and the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Netroots also will host Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the Working Families Party candidate who was elected mayor of Jackson, Mississippi in 2016 with 93 percent of the vote. Birmingham, Alabama mayor Randall Woodin, the former Hillary Clinton campaigner endorsed by Our Revolution, also will appear at Netroots.

“One thing we’re really trying to underscore is even if you’re living in a ‘red state’ you don’t have to water down your ideas and policy,” Rickles says. “We can have bold progressive leaders elected and winning races in cities that are the reddest states in the country. I think there’s this idea from national Democrats in particular, that running in a red state [means] you have to water down your message. I’m hoping with Randall and Lumumba and Cantrell can speak to what our cities could look like if we’re really supporting candidates who are unabashedly progressive, in how they run and how they create policy.”