One of the many perks of living in New Orleans is access to the city’s plethora of museums. Another perk? Louisiana residents get in free on select days thanks to the Helis Foundation and other programs. Here’s the who/what/where on free and discounted museum day passes around the city.
Contemporary Arts Center (900 Camp St., 504-528-3800; www.cacno.org)
Louisiana residents get free admission on Sundays. Children and students up to 12th grade get in free daily. Students and seniors get $2 off admission. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wedsnday-Monday.
New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) (New Orleans City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, 504-658-4100; www.noma.org)
There’s free admission for Louisiana residents on Wednesdays and for teenagers through the end of 2019. Teens may pick up their pass at NOMA’s front desk or online. There are discounts for seniors, active military and university students with ID. Hours vary daily, closed Mondays. Check out the newly renovated Besthoff Sculpture Garden while you’re at it. Admission is free.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art (925 Camp St., 504-539-9650; www.ogdenmuseum.org)
Free admission for Louisiana residents is available Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stick around for the Ogden After Hours Thursday music series from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. University of New Orleans (UNO) students, faculty and staff get in free daily with ID, as do employees of other art institutions with ID or business card. Discounts for students, teachers, military service members, children and teenagers under 18.
The National WWII Museum (945 Magazine St., 504-528-1944; www.nationalww2museum.org)
Active-duty military personnel and up to five family members get free admission through Labor Day with a military ID. The service member does not have to be present for family members to gain admission. World War II veterans also get in free. There are discounts for seniors, college students, children and teenagers up to 12th grade. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The New Orleans Public Library pass
If those discount days don’t jibe with your schedule, you can see if your branch of the New Orleans Public Library (NOPL) has one of their partner passes available. The pass grants two adults and a varying number of children free access to one of the following institutions: NOMA, WWII Museum, Ogden, Southern Food and Beverage Museum, Longue Vue House and Gardens or Audubon zoo, aquarium, insectarium or Louisiana Nature Center.