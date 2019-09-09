Y@ speak is back! Your weekly roundup includes the moral alignment of New Orleans streets, Jeff Goldblum at Southern Decadence reax, several Mayoral sightings and more from a week in New Orleans Twitter.
┏┓— reggie. (@reggggiieee) September 8, 2019
┃┃╱╲ in this
┃╱╱╲╲ house
╱╱╭╮╲╲ we
▔▏┗┛▕▔ appreciate
╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲
The New Orleans Saints
╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲
▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔
updated and final New Orleans streets alignment chart, by my DND group pic.twitter.com/IGo5SUq6GO— kallie 🤦🏻♀️ (@twotonbitch) September 7, 2019
I ate 50 bugs tonight in New Orleans on stage 😂😂😂😂😂 shout to to lil Wayne one of the ones to inspire me along the way— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 8, 2019
Just met a lady while in Texas and when I told her I was from New Orleans she asked if I lived on Bourbon Street— Melinda Daffin (@MelindaLMorris) September 2, 2019
#Texans have invaded New Orleans 😳 pic.twitter.com/EzlSJh21Kk— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) September 8, 2019
Guess who I ran into makin’ groceries at Rouse’s in downtown New Orleans @mayorcantrell #lalege pic.twitter.com/kBcxH4DFNj— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) September 8, 2019
I’m starting a cult based solely around this video of Jeff Goldblum blissfully dancing on a New Orleans balcony wearing head to toe animal print. pic.twitter.com/VTtu1KeOvG— CW (@camiwilliams_) September 3, 2019
September 5, 2019
"The New Orleans version of IT" pic.twitter.com/B87TlFG0mx— WWL-TV (@WWLTV) September 9, 2019
Mayor LaToya Cantrell visits The Boot Bar & Grill following two reports of sexual assaults that began there in the past two weeks. "The city cares," she told the Hullabaloo. pic.twitter.com/KsBx8IJnsQ— Tulane Hullabaloo (@thetuhullabaloo) September 7, 2019
Jager Gator Who Dat refs conduct strange Jagermeister ceremonies near the Dome. pic.twitter.com/vroGgNSUqD— Doug MacCash (@dougmaccash) September 9, 2019
No body:— frankio (@oneway_frank) September 8, 2019
Literally no one :
Meek : who’s in a relationship?
New Orleans: pic.twitter.com/aDdXdZxs0g
the New Orleans pet finder is amazing pic.twitter.com/UwhdaGsJFw— death crab for cutie (@cermonials) September 7, 2019
San Francisco: pigeon shit New Orleans: powdered sugar🧐 pic.twitter.com/H4Z4LTkDuN— Alex (@alexstradamus) September 2, 2019
parking meter in new orleans drainage ditch (2019) pic.twitter.com/snfNfinuza— oh yeah dude definitely (@ghoulb0y) September 4, 2019