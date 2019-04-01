The Royal Street Stroll has long been one of the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience’s (NOWFE) most popular events, drawing more than 1,500 people, says Executive Director Aimee Brown. It features vintners pouring wine at art galleries and antique shops, while jazz bands and the costumed Krewe of Cork parade on Royal Street. The event (5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday) will be a little bit cooler this year after organizers moved the festival from Memorial Day weekend to early April.
NOWFE programming looks like it has in recent years, with a few tweaks and new outdoor events April 3-7 at various locations. The core of the festival is a pair of Grand Tastings — 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday — at the Sugar Mill. Each tasting features more than 50 wineries pouring wine samples and 50 local restaurants serving small bites. New this year is a tented outdoor area, and the festival requires that wines offered be priced no less than $14 at stores. Moving the event to April also has enabled more winery owners and winemakers to represent their bottlings, Brown says. Attendees can order wines directly from vintners and pick up purchases at Brady’s Wine Warehouse. Tickets are $129 in advance, $149 at the door, and $195 for VIP admission, which includes cocktails and access to the VIP lounge.
The Tournament of Roses is a tasting of blush wines on Fulton Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There are 50 roses including sparkling wines from around the world and food. Tickets are $35.
NOWFE also has a cochon de lait party at Central City BBQ Thursday. Wine dinners presented by partnered wineries and chefs take place at restaurants around town Wednesday evening. There also are tasting seminars, a NOWFE brunch and other events. A festival app lists what wineries and restaurants are participating at each event. A portion of festival proceeds support Cafe Reconcile and a scholarship for a New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute student. Visit www.nowfe.com for tickets and information.