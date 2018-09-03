MORENO CALLS FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT SURVEY AT CITY HALL
New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno is calling for a sexual harassment survey to be conducted at City Hall after a recent report revealed city officials have fielded seven harassment complaints in the past four months.
Separately, she has called for a review of wage gaps between City Hall’s male and female employees, a move former Mayor Mitch Landrieu explored last year but never launched.
The latest moves will “provide more extensive data on the current situation within City Hall and give further comfort to potential victims that they are not alone,” Moreno said.
Moreno has asked for items to be placed on the council's Sept. 6 agenda urging Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to conduct the survey and directing the Civil Service Commission to complete the wage gap study.
In June, the council approved laws Moreno introduced to prevent inappropriate workplace behavior. Cantrell’s team has also been working to clean up what the mayor has called a “cesspool” of harassment within at least one city agency.
Cantrell appears to be on board with the changes. A City Hall spokesman pointed to the mayor's recent work to tamp down on harassment, and said Cantrell “remains absolutely committed to closing the wage gap for women in New Orleans.”
The city’s Chief Administrative Office would handle the survey, which Moreno’s motion states is a response to a recent report in The New Orleans Advocate that detailed seven sexual harassment complaints involving various City Hall departments that have been investigated since April.
Problems have been noted at the city’s Property Management Department, where Cantrell swept out two senior officials this summer after female employees complained that former operations manager Herman Hogues exposed himself and came on to them while on the clock.
Other complaints involved alleged sex between a 33-year-old senior lifeguard and a 17-year-old junior guard at Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center, a male Harrell Playground employee who requested “sexy pictures” from a female colleague and a pest control inspector who was fired after he exposed himself to a female coworker.
The proposed wage gap study, meanwhile, would review the city’s existing job classification system and actual wages paid out to employees of different genders, classifications, levels of experience and other considerations. It would detail how much it would cost City Hall to close existing gaps and propose new rules to investigate and address suspected pay discrimination.
“A better work environment is critical to providing citizens confidence in city government and for encouraging greater productivity from city workers who serve our community,” Moreno said. — JESSICA WILLIAMS | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE
Landfall or landfill? Greg Meffert publishes memoir
Greg Meffert’s back and he’s got a book. The city’s disgraced technology chief under former Mayor Ray Nagin has self-published a memoir titled Landfall, which covers the misdeeds of the author and mayor before Hurricane Katrina and the federal floods. Meffert served 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to taking bribes.
“I came into government as an idealist wanting to break a system that meant awarding contracts to selected supporters and cozy partners,” Meffert says in publicity materials, “but ended up making sure contracts went to our selected supporters and cozy partners.”
It’s the latest bit of literary ephemera released by the rogue’s gallery of bad actors during the Nagin administration and Hurricane Katrina. That includes Nagin’s own self-published Katrina's Secrets and the memoir of former FEMA head Michael “Heckuva Job Brownie” Brown, who published Deadly Indifference in 2011.
Meffert, who was released from prison last year, now lives in Texas. He told The New Orleans Advocate last week he’s working for a “small overseas tech company.”
While it’s unlikely Meffert’s book will reach the best-seller lists, it did score in one area: on the day of its release, Amazon.com listed it as the “No. 1 New Release” in the category of “White Collar Crime True Accounts.”
Lionel Richie, Chicago, Flo Rida to headline 2019 Endymion Extravaganza
Too early to start talking Mardi Gras? Never.
Krewe of Endymion founder Ed Muniz announced last week that the krewe’s annual Endymion Extravaganza party in the Superdome will feature performers Lionel Richie, Chicago, Flo Rida and others. The 2019 theme for the superkrewe will be “Wonder Tales of Science Fiction.”
Endymion will roll on the traditional Mid-City parade route down Canal Street to the Superdome on Sat. Mar. 2, 2019.
Dilapidated Algiers bus stop attaining online fame
New Orleans bus stops aren't always the most well-maintained, but turning that seeming disadvantage into a #CityofYes moment of pride now is possible: An overgrown RTA bus stop in Algiers is in the Final Four of StreetsBlogUSA's "America's Sorriest Bus Stop" brackets.
The stop, on the aptly named Sullen Place, handily beat its first bracket challenger, a scary-looking bus stop on a service road for Interstate 595, and then trounced a dangerous bus stop along a pike in Nashville.
The New Orleans stop, nominated by Lawrence Mason, is described thus:
"The grass surrounding the bus stop has grown well beyond four feet in height — except for a patch of grass that is kept at ankle/shin height. Additionally, this stop has no sidewalk despite its location right across the street from an apartment complex."
Will New Orleans move on to the Final Four and then to the Super Bowl of sad bus stops? Online voters will decide in coming weeks.
WWOZ throwing ‘Groove Gala’ this week
WWOZ-FM, the city’s volunteer-led, listener-supported radio station, will hold its first “Groove Gala” from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre.
Performers at the gala include Irma Thomas, Dr. Michael White, Amanda Shaw, Doreen Ketchens, Joe Krown, the Treme Brass Band and others. The dress code is “New Orleans festival attire” (you know: Jazz Fest shirts, straw hats, sandals, etc.)
Tickets are $125 ($75 for those under age 35) and are available at ’OZ’s website (www.wwoz.org).
He’s baaaack: Cleo Fields running for state Senate
Young voters may not know who former Congressman Cleo Fields is, but it’s a safe bet everyone who lives in Senate District 14 (in Baton Rouge) will eventually see Fields’ most memorable moment in the months leading up to the 2019 statewide elections. Fields, a lawyer who also served as a state senator, was caught on an FBI video accepting some $20,000 in cash from former Gov. Edwin Edwards in 1997 — and stuffing it in his pockets.
The video, recorded by the FBI during its investigation of Edwards and casino-related corruption, has attained legendary status in Louisiana politics, but it hasn’t aired much since 2007, the last full year Fields held elective office. Edwards eventually was indicted and convicted as a result of the investigation.
Although Fields was not charged in the federal probe, the video hurt his political standing because he never fully explained why he was taking the cash. He remains a force in African-American politics, but he will face competition as he seeks the state Senate seat of term-limited state Sen. Yvonne Dorsey-Colomb, D-Baton Rouge. Among those also seeking the seat is state Rep. Pat Smith, a Baton Rouge Democrat who likewise is term limited in the House of Representatives.
Local friends and supporters of Fields are hosting a fundraiser for him in New Orleans on Wednesday, Sept. 5, with a suggested admission price of $500 — checks only, no cash, per state campaign finance laws.