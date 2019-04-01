Live music in New Orleans this week (May 29-June 4, 2018)_lowres (copy)

 The Lost Bayou Ramblers are the Big Easy Awards' Entertainers of the Year.

 Photo by Zack Smith

Big Easy Music Award nominees have been announced and Little Freddie King and the Lost Bayou Ramblers will receive special recognition at the Big Easy Awards gala Monday, April 22 at Orpheum Theater.

Lost Bayou Ramblers are the Entertainers of the Year. Since it formed two decades ago, the band has taken up the mantle of creating new Cajun music. It won a Grammy Award last year for its 2017 album “Kalenda.” It recently released its original soundtrack for “Rodents of Unusual Size,” a documentary about nutria.

Blues guitarist Little Freddie King will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Born Fread E. Martin in McComb, Mississippi, he was taught to play guitar by his father and moved to New Orleans in his teens. He has performed with musicians including Bo Diddly, John Lee Hooker and Freddy King, from whom he took his stage name. King began releasing albums in the 1970s, most recently including “You Made my Night” (2017) and “Messin’ Around tha Living Room” (2015).

Big Easy Music Awards recognize local performers in many genres including jazz, rock, funk, gospel, rap and bounce. There also are honors for top male and female performers and the best album of 2018.

Winners will be announced at the Big Easy Awards at 6 p.m. April 22 at Orpheum Theater. Some winners will be announced on Gambit's website. The event is sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, New Orleans Advocate, Gambit, Bulleit Bourbon, Adler’s, Hall Piano, Regions Bank and Orpheum Theater. Tickets to the event are $35 through April 12. After that, tickets are $45. VIP tickets are $150.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Little Freddie King

Entertainers of the Year

Lost Bayou Ramblers

2019 Big Easy Award Nominees

Best Male Performer

Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews

PJ Morton

Cyril Neville

Walter “Wolfman” Washington

Best Female Performer

Tarriona "Tank" Ball

Germaine Bazzle

Erica Falls

Samantha Fish

Best Album Of 2018

The Radiators

“Welcome to the Monkey House”

(Radz Records)

Walter “Wolfman” Washington

“My Future Is My Past”

(Anti-/Epitaph)

Jon Cleary

“Dyna-Mite”

(FHQ Records/Thirty Tigers)

PJ Morton

“Gumbo Unplugged”

(Morton Records)

Best Traditional Jazz

Gregory Agid Quartet

Mark Braud

Tuba Skinny

Dr. Michael White

Best Contemporary Jazz

Quiana Lynell

Nolatet

Jamison Ross

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Best Brass Band

Big Six Brass Band

Hot 8 Brass Band

The Original Pinettes Brass Band

The Soul Rebels

Best Gospel

Isabel Davis

Tyrone Foster and the Arc Singers

Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade

Betty Winn & One A-Chord

Best Funk Band

Cha Wa

Dumpstaphunk

Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet

Sexy Dex & the Fresh

Best Rhythm and Blues

Robin Barnes

PJ Morton

Walter “Wolfman” Washington & the Roadmasters

Water Seed

Best Blues

Samantha Fish

Alvin Youngblood Hart

Little Freddie King

Johnny Sansone

Best Rap/Bounce

Alfred Banks

Big Freedia

5th Ward Weebie

Nesby Phips

Best Heavy Metal/Punk

DiNOLA

Eyehategod

PEARS

Thou

Best Rock

Mike Dillon Band

Rory Danger & The Danger Dangers

Sweet Crude

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Best Country/Folk Band

Spencer Bohren

Gal Holiday & The Honky Tonk Revue

Sarah Quintana

Paul Sanchez

Best Zydeco

Sean Ardoin

Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers

Chubby Carrier and The Bayou Swamp Band

Corey Ledet & his Zydeco Band

Best Cajun

Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Daiquiri Queens

Michot's Melody Makers

Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rodailleurs

Best Latin/World

Blato Zlato

Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra

Alexey Marti

New Orleans Klezmer All Stars

Best Emerging Artist

Bon Bon Vivant

The Iceman Special

Special Interest

Max Moran and Neospectric

Best DJ/Electronic

AF THE NAYSAYER

DJ Jubilee

Mannie Fresh

Shark's Teeth

