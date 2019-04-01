Big Easy Music Award nominees have been announced and Little Freddie King and the Lost Bayou Ramblers will receive special recognition at the Big Easy Awards gala Monday, April 22 at Orpheum Theater.
Lost Bayou Ramblers are the Entertainers of the Year. Since it formed two decades ago, the band has taken up the mantle of creating new Cajun music. It won a Grammy Award last year for its 2017 album “Kalenda.” It recently released its original soundtrack for “Rodents of Unusual Size,” a documentary about nutria.
Blues guitarist Little Freddie King will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Born Fread E. Martin in McComb, Mississippi, he was taught to play guitar by his father and moved to New Orleans in his teens. He has performed with musicians including Bo Diddly, John Lee Hooker and Freddy King, from whom he took his stage name. King began releasing albums in the 1970s, most recently including “You Made my Night” (2017) and “Messin’ Around tha Living Room” (2015).
Big Easy Music Awards recognize local performers in many genres including jazz, rock, funk, gospel, rap and bounce. There also are honors for top male and female performers and the best album of 2018.
Winners will be announced at the Big Easy Awards at 6 p.m. April 22 at Orpheum Theater. Some winners will be announced on Gambit's website. The event is sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, New Orleans Advocate, Gambit, Bulleit Bourbon, Adler’s, Hall Piano, Regions Bank and Orpheum Theater. Tickets to the event are $35 through April 12. After that, tickets are $45. VIP tickets are $150.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Little Freddie King
Entertainers of the Year
Lost Bayou Ramblers
2019 Big Easy Award Nominees
Best Male Performer
Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews
PJ Morton
Cyril Neville
Walter “Wolfman” Washington
Best Female Performer
Tarriona "Tank" Ball
Germaine Bazzle
Erica Falls
Samantha Fish
Best Album Of 2018
The Radiators
“Welcome to the Monkey House”
(Radz Records)
Walter “Wolfman” Washington
“My Future Is My Past”
(Anti-/Epitaph)
Jon Cleary
“Dyna-Mite”
(FHQ Records/Thirty Tigers)
PJ Morton
“Gumbo Unplugged”
(Morton Records)
Best Traditional Jazz
Gregory Agid Quartet
Mark Braud
Tuba Skinny
Dr. Michael White
Best Contemporary Jazz
Quiana Lynell
Nolatet
Jamison Ross
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Best Brass Band
Big Six Brass Band
Hot 8 Brass Band
The Original Pinettes Brass Band
The Soul Rebels
Best Gospel
Isabel Davis
Tyrone Foster and the Arc Singers
Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade
Betty Winn & One A-Chord
Best Funk Band
Cha Wa
Dumpstaphunk
Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet
Sexy Dex & the Fresh
Best Rhythm and Blues
Robin Barnes
PJ Morton
Walter “Wolfman” Washington & the Roadmasters
Water Seed
Best Blues
Samantha Fish
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Little Freddie King
Johnny Sansone
Best Rap/Bounce
Alfred Banks
Big Freedia
5th Ward Weebie
Nesby Phips
Best Heavy Metal/Punk
DiNOLA
Eyehategod
PEARS
Thou
Best Rock
Mike Dillon Band
Rory Danger & The Danger Dangers
Sweet Crude
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Best Country/Folk Band
Spencer Bohren
Gal Holiday & The Honky Tonk Revue
Sarah Quintana
Paul Sanchez
Best Zydeco
Sean Ardoin
Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers
Chubby Carrier and The Bayou Swamp Band
Corey Ledet & his Zydeco Band
Best Cajun
Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band
Daiquiri Queens
Michot's Melody Makers
Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rodailleurs
Best Latin/World
Blato Zlato
Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra
Alexey Marti
New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
Best Emerging Artist
Bon Bon Vivant
The Iceman Special
Special Interest
Max Moran and Neospectric
Best DJ/Electronic
AF THE NAYSAYER
DJ Jubilee
Mannie Fresh
Shark's Teeth