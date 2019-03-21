French Quarter Festival has posted the music schedule for its April 11-14 events. The schedule includes performers on 23 stages over four days.
Festival performers include George Porter Jr. & the Runnin' Pardners, Galactic, Ellis Marsalis Quintet, Erica Falls, Jon Cleary, Cyril Neville, Sweet Crude, Hot 8 Brass Band, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, Bill Summers and Jazalsa, Aurora Nealand and the Royal Roses and many others.
There are stages along the Riverfront, at the French Market and New Orleans Jazz Museum, along Bourbon, Royal and Decatur streets and at Preservation Hall, and some stages are dedicated to specific genres of music or singer/songwriters. The festival also has a kids' area, a second line and dance lessons.