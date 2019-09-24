More than 100 members of the Krewe of Nefertiti paraded as a subkrewe of the Krewe of Freret in 2019, but the group will present its own full Carnival parade in New Orleans East Feb. 9, 2020.
The krewe expects to have more than 200 riders on more than 15 floats, says krewe captain Zenia Smith. Its route will go from Bullard Avenue and Lake Forest Boulevard to Read Boulevard and end at Joe Brown Park.
"Lots of kids from the area have marched in parades in Uptown and on the West Bank," Smith says. "This will give a lot of families the chance to see the kids in a parade in their neighborhood."
Smith grew up in Uptown, and her extended family met at her home a few blocks from St. Charles Avenue to watch parades, she says. She now lives in New Orleans East.
Smith has ridden in parades of N.O.M.T.O.C. in Algiers, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club's Carnival parade and Mystic Krewe of Nyx. Smith was the Queen of Nyx in 2017.
When the Krewe of Nefertiti was founded in 2018, it took its name from an Egyptian queen, who was often depicted as an equal to her husband, Pharaoh Akhenaten.
The krewe emphasizes service to the community, Smithy says. It works with Ronald McDonald House, Pink House, The Beautiful Foundation and the Split Second Foundation. It is holding a fundraising event Oct. 18 at Apres to benefit Ronald McDonald House.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 and will feature floats from Kern Studios.
Most Orleans Parish Carnival parades begin in Uptown and follow St. Charles Avenue, but many krewes started as neighborhood organizations and paraded in their communities. The Krewe of Pontchartrain formerly paraded on Haynes Boulevard.