Hey Blake,
Someone told me Fats Domino used to own a fried chicken restaurant. Where was it?
Dear reader,
When it opened in 1969, Fats Domino's New Orleans Style Fried Chicken Restaurant was billed as the first in a national chain. The local franchise, at 3440 S. Claiborne Ave., was owned by J.K. Lane. A 1968 newspaper ad said other franchises already had been sold in Baton Rouge, Monroe, Atlanta, Kingston, Jamaica and The Bahamas.
Domino appeared at the local grand opening on March 15, 1969. The first 500 customers received a free record of his version of the song "So Swell When You're Well." "The Times-Picayune" covered the opening, which coincided with Domino's gig at Al Hirt's Club on Bourbon Street.
"The rotund, graveled-voice pop singer was greeted by a throng of fans that crowded into the restaurant," the newspaper reported. "They were there to both see him and taste his fried fowl and seemed well pleased with both."
The menu featured a two- or three-piece fried chicken dinner, available with mashed potatoes, French fries, dirty rice or coleslaw. Prices ranged from 98 cents to $1.15. "The Domino," a whole fried chicken, was available for $2.50, while the 15-piece "Pleasure Pail" of chicken sold for $3.90. Fried chicken livers and gizzards also were sold.
In his 1970 book "The New Orleans Underground Gourmet," critic Richard Collin gave the restaurant a mixed review, saying it suffered from inconsistency: "Still, the batter on Fats' chicken has character, the inside is reasonably moist and the batter seems more willing to stay on the chicken than franchise places generally manage." Collin called the dirty rice a "triumph … an excellent local specialty of rice and gizzards which is not as widely available as it deserves to be."
In his book "Blue Monday: Fats Domino and the Lost Dawn of Rock ’N' Roll," Domino biographer Rick Coleman writes that the chain, or at least the New Orleans location, closed after only a year or so.
In 1972, Al Copeland introduced Popeyes and soon opened a location on St. Claude Ave., not far from Domino's Lower 9th Ward home. Fats became a regular customer and was hired to sing a version of the chain's "Love That Chicken" jingle in the 1980s. In 2003, Popeyes presented him with a card entitling him to free fried chicken for life.