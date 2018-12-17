Hey Blake,
My dad was born at Sara Mayo Hospital. Where was it and when was it in existence?
When Sara Mayo Hospital opened in 1905, it was known as the New Orleans Hospital and Dispensary for Women and Children. It was founded by physician Sara Tew Mayo, who joined with six other women physicians to establish the hospital to offer free medical care to indigent women and children. It also provided a place for female doctors to practice medicine, since they were prohibited from practicing in other hospitals in the city at the time.
Mayo was a native of Harrisonburg, Louisiana, near Alexandria, and came to New Orleans shortly after graduating from the Woman's Medical College of Pennsylvania. In a 1911 article awarding her The Daily Picayune Loving Cup, the newspaper reported that the hospital had served 4,300 patients in the previous year, "irrespective of sect, creed or color. … During the entire life of this institution, Dr. Mayo has labored zealously, without remuneration whatsoever, except the consciousness of having aided those sick and in distress."
The hospital opened in a small, four-room cottage in the 1800 block of Annunciation Street. It relocated to 810 Felicity St. and in December 1940 opened in the 600 block of Jackson Avenue in a building that once had been the Trinity Episcopal Children's Home. In May 1948, the hospital was renamed for Mayo, who died in March 1930. In a 1958 article, The Times-Picayune reported the hospital had "never lost its feminine touch — its administrator today is a woman and its board of directors is composed entirely of women," though most of the physicians on staff by that time were men.
The hospital filed for bankruptcy and closed in 1979. In 2016, the New Orleans City Council approved plans to redevelop the Jackson Avenue site into an apartment complex.