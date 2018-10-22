This year marks the 175th anniversary of the arrival in New Orleans of the Redemptorists, a Catholic religious order founded in 1732 as the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer.
While visiting New Orleans on a fundraising trip, German Redemptorist Father Peter Chakert was asked by Bishop Antoine Blanc to stay and minister to Catholics in what was then the city of Lafayette (now the Lower Garden District and Irish Channel). Establishing their order here in 1843, the Redemptorist priests built schools, orphanages and churches, including St. Mary's Assumption (opened in 1858 to serve the German population); St. Alphonsus, which was located across the street and served the Irish; and Notre Dame de Bon Secours, which ministered to the French.
In 1866, Father Francis Xavier Seelos was named pastor of St. Mary's Assumption and ministered to local victims of yellow fever, which claimed his life the following year. Beatified by Pope John Paul II in 2000 for what believers called miraculous healing, Blessed Father Seelos is now a candidate for sainthood. His remains are enshrined at St. Mary's Assumption, which is a national historic landmark.
Redemptorist High School was a coed institution located in the Irish Channel for more than 40 years before it moved to Gentilly in 1980 and became Redeemer-Seton High School. It closed after Hurricane Katrina, and its former campus is the new home of the all-boys Holy Cross School.