Hey Blake,

I’m curious about Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Jefferson Davis Parkway and Beauregard Avenue. Did those streets originally have different names? When were they changed to the names of the Confederate figures?

Dear reader,

In 1911, a long stretch of Hagan Avenue in Mid-City was renamed Jefferson Davis Parkway to coincide with plans for a monument to the Confederate president. The monument originally was planned for Audubon Park, but the Jefferson Davis Memorial Association chose Hagan Avenue instead. The statue of Davis, sculpted by Edward Valentine of Richmond, Virginia, was dedicated at Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal Street in February 1911.

That same year, the City Council approved naming a stretch of road alongside Bayou St. John Beauregard Avenue. It was proposed by the Beauregard Monument Committee, which also was the force behind the statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard. It was unveiled at Beauregard Circle, near the Esplanade Avenue entrance to City Park, in November 1915. Beauregard’s granddaughter Hilda Beauregard helped unveil the statue, which was sculpted by Alexander Doyle. In the 1940s, a long stretch of Beauregard Avenue that ran along City Park from Robert E. Lee Boulevard to Esplanade Avenue was expanded into a two-way street and named Wisner Boulevard, with $100,000 of the cost contributed by the Edward Wisner Donation fund, named for the wealthy landowner and philanthropist. The new thoroughfare opened in 1950.

While Lee Circle, named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, dates to 1877, Robert E. Lee Boulevard was a more recent change. The street, originally called Adams Avenue, was renamed in 1923. It was one of 104 changes in street names made at the time, according to The Times-Picayune.