May 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of a breakthrough in New Orleans broadcasting: the introduction of the city’s first African-American radio disc jockey.

Vernon Winslow, better known as "Doctor Daddy-O," debuted on WWEZ on May 29, 1949. His daily radio show, sponsored by the Jackson Brewing Co., was called “Jivin’ With Jax.” Advertisements called him “New Orleans’ first sepia disc jockey.”

Winslow moved from Chicago to New Orleans in 1938 to work as an art professor at Dillard University. Although he was hired by WJMR radio, he was not allowed to go on air but instead was instructed to train white broadcasters on how to sound “hip.” He even helped create the popular “Poppa Stoppa” character used by other disc jockeys on the station.

Winslow was fired from WJMR when he broke the rules and spoke on air.

Six months later, he was hired by WWEZ and became even more popular. He left that station in 1957 for Detroit but returned to New Orleans for jobs on WTPS and WMRY (later known as WYLD), where he began playing gospel music and launched a new phase of his career. He would remain on the air until the 1980s. He died in 1993.