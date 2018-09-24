Hey Blake,
Nowadays I know it’s a person in costume, but wasn’t Gumbo the Saints mascot originally a real dog? Where did the name come from?
Dear reader,
The original Saints mascot was a St. Bernard puppy, given to the team by the Louisiana Restaurant Association. “The New Orleans Saints have ended their search to fill one of their key positions,” reported The States-Item in July 1967, three months before the team’s first game. A 6-month-old, 75-pound male St. Bernard was purchased from a kennel in Colorado. Though no explanation was given for why that breed of dog was chosen, a contest was announced to name the new mascot. According to an Aug. 18, 1967 article in The States-Item, the winning name was selected from among 3,000 entries. The winner, Philip A. Wetzel Sr., received two season tickets for the Saints’ inaugural season.
Gumbo made his first local appearance at a Sept. 12, 1967 Saints luncheon at the Jung Hotel. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, the event featured trumpeter Al Hirt (an early investor in the team), team owner John Mecom Jr., head coach Tom Fears and several Saints players. Five days later, Gumbo was on the field for the team’s first season opener at Tulane Stadium when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. “Gumbo seemed unperturbed by the rousing applause he received” during pre-game festivities, reported the next day’s Times-Picayune.
The original Gumbo apparently went missing in 1970 and was replaced in 1972 by another St. Bernard, Gumbo II, owned and trained by the family of Arthur Dale, just like all the mascots to follow. Gumbo II died in 1975 and was replaced by Gumbo III. A fourth canine mascot got the job in the 1980s when Tom Benson bought the team, but that animal only served for a short time. "We learned Gumbo IV made his final appearance for the Oct. 27 Giants' game," The Times-Picayune’s Peter Finney wrote on Jan. 5, 1986. "Think about it. No four St. Bernards in history have seen more defeats. Maybe Tom Benson was being kind to Gumbo IV." By 1998, the Saints had replaced the dog with a human inside a mascot costume.