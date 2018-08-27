Hey Blake,

Lots of people remember making groceries at Schwegmann's, but when I was growing up our neighborhood also had a Canal Villere supermarket. Why the unusual name?

Dear reader,

The first store in what would become a citywide grocery chain was located at Canal and North Villere streets in downtown New Orleans, which explains the name. Harris Weil, a native of Abita Springs who came to New Orleans as a child, opened that first store in 1930. He and partner John Bosch opened a second Canal Villere in 1935 near Washington Avenue and Broad Street.

In 1948, Canal Villere closed the original store on Canal and opened a supermarket on Freret Street near Napoleon Avenue. In 1966, the chain opened its first suburban store, in Metairie's Airline Park Shopping Center on Airline Highway. That same year, Weil cut the ribbon on renovations to the Freret store. He died six months later in August 1966.

Two Canal Villere stores that many shoppers will remember opened in the 1970s. The store at Robert E. Lee and West End boulevards opened in 1971 and now is a Robert Fresh Market. Another large Canal Villere, the chain's 15th local store, opened at Canal Street and Carrollton Avenue in 1978. By that time, the chain had been sold to the National Tea Co., which had stores across the country. The local outlets were rebranded as National Canal Villere. In the 1990s, some of the stores were renamed Real Superstore or That Stanley! stores.

In 1995, Schwegmann's, which at the time was the area's largest grocery chain, bought the 28 local National Canal Villere stores. The aggressive deal, estimated at $150 million, was a gamble for Chief Executive John F. Schwegmann, who took on heavy debt to finance it. In 1997, Schwegmann sold his company to Kohlberg & Co., a New York investment firm. In 1999, the stores declared bankruptcy and both the Schwegmann and National Canal Villere grocery store names faded into memory.