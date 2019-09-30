Hey Blake,
I enjoyed your history of the Hotel Monteleone (Sept. 2). Wasn’t there a radio station located inside the hotel at one point?
Dear reader,
The Hotel Monteleone has been home to two radio stations over the years. From 1930 until 1932, WWL-AM, the city’s first radio station, was located inside the Royal Street hotel. The station was founded on March 31, 1922 on the campus of Loyola University but moved to the Hotel Monteleone eight years later as its signal strength improved and its operations expanded. Loyola then relocated the station to the Roosevelt Hotel in October 1932, where it remained for nearly 40 years. In 1970, it moved to studios on North Rampart Street, next door to WWL-TV, which went on the air Sept. 7, 1957.
The city’s second radio station, WDSU, also broadcast from the Hotel Monteleone for about a decade in the 1930s and ’40s. It also was founded in 1923 with the call letters WCBE. It began as a small 5-watt station, the backyard hobby of brothers and radio buffs Joseph and William Uhalt. The first broadcasts were from the Uhalts’ house. The call letters were changed to WDSU in 1928, when the station moved into the DeSoto Hotel, now Le Pavillon Hotel on Poydras Street. The hotel even became part of the station’s name: the “d” and “s” represented the DeSoto Hotel as well as The New Orleans States newspaper, which was an early partner. The “u” represented the Uhalts’ name.
WDSU was purchased by Stephens Broadcasting Company in 1943, then sold to Edgar B. Stern Jr. and his family in 1948. The Sterns moved the studios to the Hibernia Bank Building, which then was the tallest building in New Orleans. On Dec. 18, 1948, WDSU-TV signed on the air from those same studios, as the city’s first television station. It moved back to the French Quarter in 1950, setting up shop in the historic Seignouret-Brulatour mansion, built in 1816. That building recently was renovated and reopened as part of the Historic New Orleans Collection.