Next Sunday, March 31, one of the city’s most historical burial places, Metairie Cemetery, will come alive when runners take part in the annual 1-mile and 5k Run/Walk Through History (www.nolarunning.com).
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Metairie Cemetery originally was Metairie Race Course. The oval shape of the track that was opened in 1838 still can be seen in aerial pictures of the cemetery.
The race course fell on hard times during and after the Civil War, and in 1872 the land was turned into Metairie Cemetery, operated by the Metairie Cemetery Association. Its ornate statues and more than 7,000 tombs have drawn visitors for more than 140 years.
Among notable people buried there are 10 Louisiana governors, including the first, William C.C. Claiborne; eight New Orleans mayors, including deLesseps “Chep” Morrison, Robert Maestri and Martin Behrman; Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard and other Civil War veterans; trumpet greats Louis Prima and Al Hirt; restaurant legends Ruth Fertel and Al Copeland; Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee and Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson.