Hey Blake,
Lots of people know Fat City in Metairie, but I bet not too many know about Skinny City, also in Metairie. What can you tell us about the history of both places?
Joe
Dear Joe,
Fat City was established in March 1973 when the Fat City Businessmen's Association was formed. Its 40 members represented bars and restaurants, as well as "boutiques, clothiers and service agencies," according to a Times-Picayune article headlined "Fat City to be East Jeff's Vieux Carre-type area." David Levy was elected president. The district was defined as 104 blocks bounded by Veterans Memorial Boulevard, West Esplanade Avenue, Division Street and Causeway Boulevard.
The origin of the name Fat City was said to be a snowball stand that operated in the area, though there also were a 1969 novel and 1972 film by the same name. Apartment complexes sprang up, followed by dozens of nightclubs and bars, establishing the area as an alternative to Bourbon Street.
Among them were the Back Door, Act IV, the Playboy Club, Don Quixote, Sancho Panza, the Court Jester, Poets and the Spanish Galleon. Strip clubs and massage parlors later tarnished the area's image and brought crime and drugs. Recent zoning changes initiated by Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng have tried to clean up the district and bring in new businesses.
In 1974, a group of businessmen introduced Skinny City, a three-block area of Metairie Road between Beverly Garden Drive and Bonnabel Boulevard.
According to an October 1974 article in The Times-Picayune, it consisted of 19 businesses. "We figured that with Fat City getting all of this publicity, it's time our part of Metairie got some recognition," founder Tracey Bordes said. "We're not going to be like Fat City, with nightclubs … but we have an area with very little crime that offers the shopper everything."
Louie Blanchard was elected "mayor" of Skinny City during an election at Pat Gillen's Bar No. 2 on Metairie Road. He said the goal would be to offer shoppers "skinny prices and fat values."