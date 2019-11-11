Hey Blake,

Long before Popeyes and its fried chicken sandwich, I remember Jim’s Fried Chicken on South Carrollton Avenue. Who was Jim?

Dear reader,

In 1938, Peter James “Jim” LaRocca opened a small restaurant and bar at 3839 S. Carrollton Ave. near Tulane Avenue. It was called Jim’s Place and fried chicken was the specialty. “My dad sold a fourth of a chicken on a paper plate with potato salad for 25 cents,” his son Victor “Vic” LaRocca told The Times-Picayune in 1979.

By 1954, LaRocca and his family had purchased a corner lot at Carrollton and Earhart Boulevard and opened a fried chicken restaurant there. “I remember when people used to line up outside just to get in,” Vic told The Times-Picayune in 1988. “We built a beautiful brick building trimmed with redwood siding. We had a copper bar and space for 24 tables.” Customers may remember the large rooster sign that marked the spot: “Jim’s — Famous for Fried Chicken.”

Vic and his brother Peter ran the restaurant with their father. “The people who queued up to get in would ask us what the secret of our chicken was,” Vic said. “Our only secret was Vera the cook, and if she had a secret, we didn’t know it. She always said it was just plain food.”

In his 1970 book “The New Orleans Underground Gourmet,” restaurant critic Richard Collin described Jim’s as an “enormous restaurant … open 24 hours and serving a varied menu in addition to the house specialty of fried chicken. The best thing here is the fried chicken sandwich, which consists of three pieces of chicken on buttered toast for 75 cents.”

When the Carrollton Avenue location closed on Christmas Eve 1979, the LaRocca family opened a location of Jim’s at 2406 Airline Drive in Kenner, which also has since closed. Jim LaRocca died in 1987. The former Jim’s location at Carrollton and Earhart is now home to a Popeyes.