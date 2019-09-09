We wrap up our look at some classic New Orleans cocktails with two that originated at French Quarter landmarks: the hurricane and the grasshopper.

The hurricane is the iconic drink served at Pat O’Brien’s. Benson Harrison “Pat” O’Brien and business partner Charlie Cantrell opened the bar in 1933. It moved to its current location at 718 St. Peter St. in 1942.

The partners invented the hurricane during World War II, when Caribbean rum was more widely available than other spirits, since the grains used to make whiskey were less available. At the time, in order to purchase one case of bourbon or scotch, bar owners had to purchase as many as 50 cases of rum.

To find a use for the rum, Pat O’s created the fruity red drink served in a glass that resembles a hurricane lantern and topped with an orange slice and cherry.

The grasshopper was invented by Tujague’s, the city’s second-oldest restaurant. According to “Tujague's Cookbook” author Poppy Tooker, the creamy mint green cocktail was invented in 1918 by Philip Guichet, the restaurant’s proprietor at the time.

He entered it in a cocktail competition in New York, where it placed second, but it found a permanent home at Tujague's on Decatur Street. It is made with a blend of white and dark creme de cacao, green and white creme de menthe, brandy and whipping cream and is shaken and served in a Champagne flute.