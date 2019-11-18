Hey Blake,

I see Hibernia Bank branches around town with a green logo that looks a lot like the one I remember from the bank Capital One bought out a few years ago. Is there a connection?

Dear reader,

Two different banking institutions have carried the name Hibernia over the past 150 years. The first opened as Hibernia Bank & Trust Company in 1870. It was founded by Irish businessmen who wanted to form a bank to help revitalize New Orleans’ economy during Reconstruction. They chose the name Hibernia, the classical Latin name for Ireland, to honor their homeland. According to a 2005 Associated Press article, Hibernia became the first large bank in the South to enroll in the Federal Reserve System in 1917 and was one of the few banks to survive the Great Depression.

In 1921, the bank moved into a 23-story building at Carondelet and Gravier streets. Designed by architects Favrot & Livaudais, the Hibernia building was for many years the tallest structure in town. Its domed cupola was lit in various colors to celebrate holidays and serve as a beacon for Mississippi River pilots. The building also was the original home to WDSU-TV.

In 2005, Hibernia was acquired by Capital One Financial Corp. in a $5.3 billion merger. Hibernia, which was then Louisiana’s largest bank, saw its 319 branches rebranded with the Capital One name.

A different institution, Hibernia Homestead and Savings Association, was established in 1903. It had no connection to the larger Hibernia National Bank and changed its name to Hibernia Homestead Bank following the Capital One merger. It dropped the Homestead from its name in 2011. In 2018, that bank merged with Union Savings and Loan Association. As part of the deal, Union, which was founded in New Orleans in 1886, changed its name to Hibernia Bank.

As for the Hibernia Bank building on Gravier and its iconic dome, it was purchased by HRI Properties and Woodward Interests in 2011 and was converted into offices and residences, with a Capital One branch on the ground floor. Last year, the dome underwent a $1 million restoration.