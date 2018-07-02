Hey Blake,

I know The Ritz-Carlton hotel on Canal Street is where Maison Blanche was located, but I also see markings on the front that say "S.H. Kress & Co." What's its story?

For 70 years, the six-story building at 921 Canal St. was a local outlet of the national retailer S.H. Kress & Co. The company operated what were known as five-and-dime stores, where a wide array of items could be bought for five or 10 cents (think of today's "dollar stores," only cheaper). That explains the reference to Kress as a "5-10-25¢ store" on the cornice of the Canal Street building.

Samuel Henry Kress opened his first store selling stationery and novelties in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania in 1887. The business expanded nationally in 1896 and opened in New Orleans in November 1913, four years after Maison Blanche opened its large department store next door at 901 Canal St. A story about its opening in the New Orleans Item called the local Kress store "the largest 5, 10 and 25 cent store in the world," equipped with every modern convenience, 275 employees staffing 56 departments, a large candy counter, restaurant and soda fountain. Newspaper ads boasted that the building, which was designed by noted architect Emile Weil, was "lighted with over 1,000 electric lights" and "the brightest store in all the South." The store on Canal Street also had an arcade and large pipe organ, which entertained shoppers with music.

In 1963, as the local Kress store marked its 50th anniversary, it was remodeled and the front of the building was obscured by a porcelain curtain of diamond shapes. The diamonds were removed in 1983 and the building's original terra cotta masonry was restored. By then, the store had been closed for three years and the building had been sold. It was home to a variety of retailers, then sat unused before the Ritz-Carlton opened in 2000 and incorporated the building into its design.