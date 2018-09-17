In honor of next weekend's Fried Chicken Festival at Woldenberg Park, we remember New Orleans' fried chicken king Al Copeland.
Born in 1944, Copeland never finished high school and for a time lived with his family in public housing. At 18, he bought a Tastee Donuts franchise from his brother. After watching the success of fast food fried chicken outlets like Kentucky Fried Chicken, Copeland opened a restaurant in Arabi called Chicken on the Run. Business was slow until he started using a spicy fried chicken batter. With the new recipe came a name change to Popeyes Mighty Good Fried Chicken. Copeland said he named it after "Popeye" Doyle, a character in the movie The French Connection. Copeland later added the word "famous" to the restaurant's name and soon his business lived up to the billing.
In 1977, he began franchising, and within a decade Popeyes was the country's third-largest fast food fried chicken chain with more than 700 outlets around the world, making Copeland a multimillionaire.
The Christmas display he set up outside his Metairie mansion was legendary, as was his penchant for fast cars and boats.
He went bankrupt after purchasing the Church's Fried Chicken chain in 1988, but retained control over the spice recipe used by Popeyes after that company was sold to new owners.
Copeland was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the salivary gland and died in 2008.