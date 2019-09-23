Do you remember Dickey’s Potato Chips? Long before Zapp’s, Dickey’s was our local brand of chips, produced here in New Orleans at factories on Canal Street and later Elysian Fields Avenue.

Born in Mississippi, company founder William Dickey began experimenting with the potato chip business in 1932 during the Great Depression. After losing his job with the state highway department, he found work peeling and frying potatoes at the Canal Villere grocery store. He later sold potato chips from his car before forming his company, Dickey Foods, in 1935, with a processing plant at 1537 Canal St. A decade later, a January 1945 Times-Picayune article explained that “the popularity of Dickey’s potato chips has grown so that they are found … in practically every New Orleans establishment selling food articles.”

Later that year, the company opened a new manufacturing plant, an orange building with a neon sign, at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street. It was touted as one of the most modern factories of its kind in the country.

For nearly 50 years, Dickey’s Chips were sold across Louisiana and in parts of Mississippi. Mr. Dickey died in 1972 and the company, which sold potato chips in regular and barbecue flavors, as well as corn chips, tortilla chips and “Toasted Krun-Cheez,” was acquired by Sunshine Biscuits, then Morton Foods of Dallas and later Acton Corp. of Boston. With changes in ownership, the Dickey’s brand faded away. The last newspaper ad we could find for Dickey’s was in 1983, when a bag of chips sold for $1.88 in Schwegmann’s supermarkets.