Forty years ago this week, demolition began on Tulane Stadium, which for more than 50 years played host to college and professional football matchups, Sugar Bowls and even Super Bowls.

The 81,000-seat stadium, which fronted Willow Street on Tulane University’s campus, was Tulane’s third stadium. Billed as the world’s largest steel-structured stadium, it opened in 1926 with a Tulane-Auburn football game and hosted its first Sugar Bowl in 1935.

The New Orleans Saints played its first eight seasons there beginning in 1967. The stadium also hosted three NFL Super Bowls.

Tulane and the Saints relocated to the Superdome when it opened in 1975, which spelled the end for Tulane Stadium. On Nov. 18, 1979, the night before the demolition began, 15,000 people attended a farewell event with music from the Southern University Marching Band and the Alvin Alcorn Imperial Marching Band, which played “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” as a farewell.

“In San Diego or Atlanta or even San Francisco, they would have simply set up the wrecking ball one morning and started knocking the place down,” the late Ronnie Virgets wrote in The Times-Picayune. “Not New Orleans. New Orleans knows how to do things in style. We’re especially good at the main sendoff. We know how to bury things properly.”

The demolition was completed in June 1980. Tulane’s Yulman Stadium opened not far from the site in 2014.