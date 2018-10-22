Hey Blake,
Your column last week (Oct. 16) about Fats Domino's fried chicken restaurant brought back hazy memories of bars owned by two other local icons: sportscasters Hap Glaudi and Buddy Diliberto. What were their names?
Dear reader,
Lloyd "Hap" Glaudi and Bernard "Buddy D" Diliberto were sportscasting legends in New Orleans, both finding fame in newspapers, television and radio. They also were local characters — always opinionated, sometimes over the top, but certainly beloved, especially for their authentic New Orleans accents.
Glaudi went to work for The New Orleans Item three days after graduating from Jesuit High School in 1936. He spent 25 years as a sports columnist and editor before becoming sports director at WWL-TV in 1958.
In 1978, he moved to WWL radio and became a popular talk show host. After Glaudi's death in 1989, Diliberto, also a Jesuit graduate, took over his radio job, capping a career that included more than a decade at The Times-Picayune and 25 years as sports director and anchor at WVUE-TV and WDSU-TV. While a master of the written word, Buddy D. was known for a speech impediment and a penchant for malapropisms, both of which made him an unlikely broadcasting star. He died in 2005.
In November 1973, Glaudi and business partner Larry Dallas opened a nightclub and restaurant called Instant Replay. Located near Poydras and S. Rampart streets, it featured "music and a fine bar," according to a February 1974 New Orleans States-Item review by Richard Collin. He called the roast beef po-boy "one of the very best in town" and singled out the red beans and rice as a favorite.
Diliberto opened his nightclub, originally called Sportscene, in 1976. Located at 4619 Quincy St. in Metairie, the place later was named Buddy D's. In 1980, a bartender at the club, Bobby LeCompte, encouraged Diliberto to wear a brown paper bag over his head during a TV sportscast to show his disgust with the New Orleans Saints. National news outlets published and broadcast photos of Diliberto and fans who called themselves "bagheads" and "Aints." They would become an unfortunate reminder of that year's 1-15 record.