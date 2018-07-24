Starting Aug. 3, the Satchmo Summerfest will celebrate New Orleans’ most famous native son, Louis Armstrong, with music, food and scholarly discussions about his musical legacy.

Revisiting Satchmo’s physical history in his hometown is challenging, with many of the landmarks in his life now demolished. Armstrong was born in New Orleans on Aug. 4, 1901. His boyhood home at 727 S. Broad Street (then called Jane Alley or James Alley) was demolished to make way for the New Orleans Police Department headquarters and Traffic and Municipal Court complex. A plaque marks the spot where his house once stood.

His family later moved to an area called Black Storyville or “back o’ town,” on Perdido Street, near what is now City Hall. He was arrested in that neighborhood for firing a gun on New Year’s Eve 1912 and sent to the Colored Waif’s Home (then located at 431 City Park Ave.). The building at 427 S. Rampart Street, which still stands, is the former residence and tailor shop of the Karnofsky family. They hired Armstrong to work on their junk and coal wagons and loaned him money to buy his first cornet from a pawn shop. Use WWOZ’s A Closer Walk website for a walking tour of these and other musical history sites.