Hey Blake,

While walking through the French Quarter, I noticed the building wedged behind the Cabildo called the Arsenal. What’s its story?

Dear reader,

The Arsenal in the 600 block of St. Peter Street is one of the four most historically significant structures in that section of the French Quarter (the other three being St. Louis Cathedral, the Cabildo and the Presbytere). The Arsenal site originally was home to a French guard house and prison, which was destroyed in the Good Friday fire of 1788. The Spanish government rebuilt the prison, which again was destroyed by fire in 1793. Another prison built there in 1795 was demolished in 1837.

The three-story Arsenal, an armory used to house military supplies, dates to 1839. It was designed in the Greek Revival style by architect James Dakin, who also designed St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Camp Street and the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge. According to historian Leonard Huber, the Arsenal was used by the Orleans Artillery beginning in 1846, and Confederate troops stored supplies there during the Civil War. After the federal occupation of New Orleans, it again was used as a military prison.

The building also figures into the history of the Battle of Liberty Place, much discussed during the recent dismantling of the Battle of Liberty Place Monument. The city’s Metropolitan Police controlled the Arsenal until Sept. 14, 1874, when the paramilitary group Crescent City White League took it over during a violent battle. The White League occupied the Cabildo and Arsenal for three days until President Ulysses S. Grant sent federal troops to restore order.

In 1914, the Arsenal was transferred to the Louisiana State Museum. From 1964 until 1978, the building was closed for renovation. It since has reopened and remains part of the Louisiana State Museum complex.