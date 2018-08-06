Hey Blake,
What's the story on the Eiffel Society building on St. Charles Avenue? Is it really a piece of the Eiffel Tower?
The distinctive structure at St. Charles Avenue and Josephine Street is made up of pieces of the restaurant that once was located in the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In 1981, engineers noticed that the 1,000-foot-high landmark, which opened in 1889, was beginning to sag under the weight of the restaurant, which was added in 1937.
According to a 1986 New York Times article, French businessman George Lancelin purchased the restaurant and spent nearly a month carefully removing its 11,000 pieces. His plans to relocate it in Paris were scuttled when the French government said he couldn't use the words Eiffel Tower in the name. In 1983, the restaurant was purchased for $525,000 by New Orleans businessman McDonald Stephens with partners John Onorio and Daniel Bonnot, a local French chef.
"Knowing that you can own a one-of-a-kind living piece of French history can be terribly intriguing," Onorio told The New York Times. "The intrigue translated into appeal when I finished running some numbers that indicated we could do well."
Stephens' death two months later put the project in limbo but Onorio and Bonnot found financing to resume construction. They spent $3.3 million to open Le Restaurant de la Tour Eiffel in December 1986, with Bonnot as executive chef. While much of the original restaurant's interior could not be salvaged, architect Steven Bingler used the restaurant's 16 original glass and metal walls to create a striking new restaurant, sitting 16 feet off the ground.
The restaurant was popular but closed in February 1989. In 1992, local investor Dave Burrus paid $154,000 for the building at auction. He reopened it as an event facility, with food service from the Pontchartrain Hotel across the street. Under different management, it later was known as the Red Room and Cricket Club. Since 2010 it has been known as Eiffel Society, an event venue and catering company.